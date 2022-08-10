Frank Lampard explains why he was sacked by Chelsea 

Everton manager Frank Lampard has explained why he was sacked by Chelsea back in 2021, as per 90min.

The Blues legend took over from Maurizio Sarri in June 2019, signing a three-year deal off the back of an impressive stint at Championship side Derby County.

He was earmarked as one of Europe's brightest upcoming managers but couldn't have the success that would keep him in the Stamford Bridge hotseat.

Lampard was sacked just 18 months after being appointed in January 2021 with his side sitting ninth in the Premier League.

The former Derby head coach had spent £200 million in the summer of 2020.

He has explained his departure on the High Performance Podcast, citing a lack of communication as a key reason:

"At the end of my time at Chelsea, I lost communication with important people above me that I should have tried to keep more."

"That was one of my reflections on it, because then that void becomes an issue. It certainly wasn't just my fault, because I think that should be a two-way responsibility because you need to feel support."

Former club owner Roman Abramovich had a habit of being quick-fire with his approach to appointing and dismissing managers.

Lampard feels he wasn't given the necessary time to have success:

"Like you're saying, how do you get that long-term vision? Well, you'd better be supported back when it is a bit tough because that's the reality of football."

Lampard added:

"One of the biggest regrets I have is the last period at Chelsea where we were second in the league and came into a short run of defeats which saw me lose my job in the space of a month. From second in the table to ninth, and, I think, four defeats in the league and you're gone."

Asked whether he enjoyed the latter stages of his spell in charge of the Blues, he concluded:

"No, I wasn't enjoying it in the last few weeks. And that happened really quickly. I really enjoyed my time working as a whole with reflection."

Lampard's comments on Abramovich during former Chelsea owner's sanctioning

Lampard has previously commented on relationship with Abramovich

When Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government back in March, many were questioning former Chelsea players and managers' ties to the Russian oligarch.

Lampard was one individual questioned about his relationship with the Russian billionaire.

His response was intriguing and sheds light on his feelings on his dismissal as manager.

The legendary England midfielder said (via Daily Mail):

"I can probably count on one hand how many times I've seen him in the last many years. I worked for Chelsea, which was an absolute pleasure for 13 years. And that's where I want to leave that one."

It paints a picture of the lack of a relationship between Lampard and Abramovich during the former's time in charge of Chelsea.

