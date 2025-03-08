Frank Lampard explains why it was ‘very unusual’ to get Chelsea managerial job amid incredible success with Coventry City now

Frank Lampard has acknowledged that his appointment as Chelsea manager in 2019 was “very unusual,” given his lack of experience in the dugout at the time. The ex-Blues midfielder had only spent a single season in charge of Derby County before his appointment at Stamford Bridge after Maurizio Sarri's exit.

Ad

During an appearance on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Lampard talked about how timing and circumstances fell in his favor. He said (via TBR Football):

"I just got on with it and to then be on the other side is somewhat surreal, there’s no doubt."

"But I went back, I went to Chelsea, even after just one year of management, it was very unusual to get the Chelsea job then and I understood the circumstances, the ban, my playing career, all those things aligned for me slightly. But I had a real sense of confidence that I could do it."

Ad

Trending

Lampard secured a fourth-placed finish in his first season in charge despite the Blues being under a transfer ban. However, he was dismissed in January 2021 following a dismal spell of results. He lost 25 out of his 84 games in charge. He returned as caretaker manager in 2023, but led them to eight losses out of 11 games.

Now at Coventry City, Frank Lampard has already played a huge part in securing a complete turnaround of the club's season. He has sent the club from 17th to the brink of the Championship play-off places since taking over in November 2024.

Ad

Chelsea boss downplays Cole Palmer's goal-scoring drought

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has scoffed at concerns about Cole Palmer’s recent goal drought, claiming the young midfielder is in good spirits despite struggling to score. Indeed, Palmer has not found the net since he scored against Bournemouth in the Premier League in mid-January.

In the press conference ahead of their Premier League clash against Leicester City, Maresca was not particularly concerned, insisting that the 22-year-old is "happy." He said (via BBC):

Ad

"When you score a goal you are probably more happy, also because your goals help the team to win - but overall Cole is fine. He's happy."

"He knows that he struggled to score goals in this moment but he is also aware that it is something normal and during a season it can happen. Watching him during the training session, he is fine and looks fantastic."

Palmer has been an immediate hit for Chelsea since joining from Manchester City in the summer of 2023, establishing himself quickly as one of his new club’s primary attacking outlets. His drop-off in form, however, has come at a tough time for the team as they fight for a top-four finish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback