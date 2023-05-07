Frank Lampard explains ‘worry’ over Ben Chilwell injury after Chelsea win against Bournemouth

Chelsea caretaker manager Frank Lampard provided an update on Ben Chilwell's injury after the clash against Bournemouth. The left-back had to be withdrawn after suffering a hamstring blow.

Lampard sounded worried after the game. He claimed that while he is unaware of the severity of the blow, considering that it is a hamstring injury, it might be hard to see Chilwell in action again before the end of the season.

Addressing the media after the 3-1 win against Bournemouth, Lampard said (via Football.London):

"Hamstring. We don't know [if it's serious]. But with a hamstring at this stage of the season it will clearly be a worry for the remaining games."

Chilwell is one of Chelsea's most regular players. The left-back has scored two goals and has provided four assists in 31 matches across competitions this season. Hence, him missing might be a big blow for the team.

The Blues, meanwhile, ended their six game losing run with the win against Bournemouth. They are now 11th in the league with 42 points from 34 matches. Lamaprd's side will return to action on May 13 to take on Nottingham Forest in a Premier League home clash.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard all-praise for Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva has been brilliant for Chelsea despite a difficult campaign for the team. The veteran has helped the team keep eight clean sheets in 32 matches across competitions.

His performance against Bournemouth was noteworthy as well. The Brazilian made two clearances, two tackles and completed 64 passes with 94% accuracy. Speaking about the 38-year-old's display, Lampard told the media after the Bournemouth win (via football.london):

"Thiago is a credit in all aspects. He's a classy, brilliant player. His career says it. He's brilliant at looking after himself. At 38 or so, I was in the MLS at that point. I understand it. Especially as a centre-back to be playing in the Premier League."

He added:

"What he must be doing to his body. He's also got a real great mind and he has a winning mentality so he would have been suffering a bit recently because he feels it, he wears it.

"He's a great reference point for the young centre-backs we have in the team around him. Again, nothing but praise for Thiago in all aspects."

Whether Silva's form and the momentum from the latest win can help Chelsea secure a strong finish to their massively underwhelming season remains to be seen.

