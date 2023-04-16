“Gave every drop individually” – Frank Lampard hails two Chelsea stars despite defeat to Brighton

Despite Chelsea's disappointing 2-1 loss to Brighton in the Premier League fixture on Saturday, Frank Lampard praised Conor Gallagher and Kepa Arrizabalaga for their efforts. Gallagher, recalled to the starting line-up, scored his second goal of the season with a deflected effort in the first half (13').

However, Brighton managed to come from behind and earn all three points with goals from Danny Welbeck (42') and Julio Enciso (69').

Lampard's side gave a concerning performance going into Tuesday, where they will try to overturn a two-goal aggregate deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

In his post-match interview, Lampard singled out Gallagher and Arrizabalaga for their standout performances. He said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"Kepa [Arrizabalaga] was fantastic. Conor Gallagher was another who gave every drop individually. But collectively, as a group, we have to accept it.''

Gallagher ran tirelessly for the entire 90 minutes, despite feeling like he was chasing shadows for large sections of the game when Brighton were in complete control of possession.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been a bright spark for Chelsea in their recent slump, and Lampard may consider starting him in Tuesday night's match.

However, Chelsea's recent form has been a major cause for concern. The Blues have not won a single game in their last five matches in the Premier League, having lost three and drawn three.

If they hope to advance to the Champions League semi-finals, Lampard will need to rally his team and find a way to turn their fortunes around.

Ultimately, Lampard's praise for Gallagher and Arrizabalaga highlights the need for individual players to step up and give their all to the team. While the defeat to Brighton was a setback, the Blues still has a chance to salvage their season with a strong showing against Real Madrid.

Brighton makes history with first-ever Football League win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion secured their first-ever Football League win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, 14 April.

It was a historic moment for the club, which has existed for 122 years. The Seagulls came from behind to win 2-1, with goals from Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso. This defeat was another setback for the Blues, who have now gone seven games without a win.

With more losses than wins this season, the Blues are currently sitting in 11th position in the EPL table. The Blues have seen two full-time managers getting changed this season with the command now in the hands of former player and legend Frank Lampard.

