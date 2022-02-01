"Frank Lampard had a lot of influence on my decision" - Donny van de Beek reacts to loan move from Manchester United to Everton

After struggling to establish a place for himself at Manchester United, Donny van de Beek has finally completed a loan move to Everton for the remainder of the ongoing season.

The Dutch midfielder has only made 14 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season and will be desperate to secure more playing time over at Everton under Frank Lampard.

Speaking to evertontv after completing his move, Manchester United loanee Donny van de Beek said:

“Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can’t wait to help the team. I think it is a great club. There are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table.

“I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals. It is a big part of my game to score and give assists and I will try to do that again. And it is not only offensive, you have to defend as a midfielder and I can do that as well."

Donny van de Beek revealed that Frank Lampard's presence as manager at Everton played its part in his decision to join them from Manchester United, and that he looks forward to learning from the former Chelsea superstar.

“I had a really positive meeting with the new coach. We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision.

“I played against him when I was at Ajax, and he was at Chelsea [as manager], so he knows me as a player. He thinks I have qualities that can help the team.

“I can learn a lot from him because he was a little bit in the same position – a midfield player who scored a lot of goals. He can help me a lot, so I think I’m in a good spot.

“I want to improve with Everton. There are always things that can be better and I work hard every day to do that."

"The club has everything" - Manchester United loanee Donny van de Beek optimistic about next few months at Everton

Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League

Donny van de Beek further spoke about what he hopes to bring to the table, and what he believes Everton can achieve this season. He said:

“I want to show my qualities, my strengths, to the people in England – but especially the fans from Everton.

"The most important thing is we win games and go up the table.

"We have good players in the team and the talent and ability to go up in the league. But, for that, we need to work hard and I want to be part of this.

“Everton is a big club, with big players, the history and amazing fans. The club has everything to go up and be higher in the table.

“I played at Goodison twice last season without fans… it will be lovely to see the stadium full.

“It’s difficult I cannot play on Saturday but I will be there to see the game and focus on the next match. I’m fit. I train a lot for myself and I was training a lot with the team at United. I have a few days to train fully and I’m sure I’ll be there [ready for Newcastle],” Donny van de Beek said.

