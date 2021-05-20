Frank Lampard makes bold claim about Chelsea sacking

Frank Lampard has made bold claims about his Chelsea sacking and said it would have happened even if he had enough experience behind him.

The former England midfielder believes it was the results that led to his sacking rather than the inexperience to turn things around.

Chelsea sacked Frank Lampard in January after a year and a half in charge. The club legend was sacked after a poor run of form and was replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

A midfielder widely regarded as one of the best of his generation, viewed as a hero among @ChelseaFC fans and respected across the footballing divide



🔵 Frank Lampard is inducted to the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/EBZYOdVGjD — Premier League (@premierleague) May 19, 2021

Frank Lampard spoke to the Telegraph after he was announced as the next inductee in the premier League Hall of Fame. The Chelsea legend claims the sacking hurt his pride, but he was realistic about it. He said:

"I have to say that when you lose your job it's hard. Anyone who says anything differently is a liar. It's not the truth. There's an element of pride, you're working towards something one day and then it's taken away from you. That's life. You have to be a realist about it.

"If I [Frank Lampard] was to come back to Chelsea at 55 years of age, with titles behind me, I think the rules would be the same. There is an expectation to perform, and to win and if you don't then you might leave the club. I went into it knowing how I want to manage. From the 20 years of playing, the great managers I worked under, the year in the media where I looked at myself, where I wanted to be and if I wanted to go into management."

What next for Chelsea and Frank Lampard?

Chelsea have two big matches coming up in their season and have to be fully focused on it. They face Aston Villa on the final day of the season and know they need a win to finish 3rd in the league. A loss or draw could see them slip to 5th in the table.

They also have the Champions League final coming up against Manchester City at the end of the month.

Official. Crystal Palace confirm Roy Hodgson to step down as manager at the end of the season. 🔵🔴 #CPFC



Frank Lampard is one of the options as new manager, also Steve Cooper is in the list as potential candidate. Crystal Palace board will decide in the next days. ⏳ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2021

As for Frank Lampard, he has been linked with the Crystal Palace job. Roy Hodgson is set to step down at the end of the season and the Chelsea legend is seen as a replacement.