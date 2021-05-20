Frank Lampard makes bold claim about Chelsea sacking

Frank Lampard has made bold claims about his Chelsea sacking and said it would have happened even if he had enough experience behind him.
The former England midfielder believes it was the results that led to his sacking rather than the inexperience to turn things around.
Chelsea sacked Frank Lampard in January after a year and a half in charge. The club legend was sacked after a poor run of form and was replaced by Thomas Tuchel.
Frank Lampard spoke to the Telegraph after he was announced as the next inductee in the premier League Hall of Fame. The Chelsea legend claims the sacking hurt his pride, but he was realistic about it. He said:
"I have to say that when you lose your job it's hard. Anyone who says anything differently is a liar. It's not the truth. There's an element of pride, you're working towards something one day and then it's taken away from you. That's life. You have to be a realist about it.
"If I [Frank Lampard] was to come back to Chelsea at 55 years of age, with titles behind me, I think the rules would be the same. There is an expectation to perform, and to win and if you don't then you might leave the club. I went into it knowing how I want to manage. From the 20 years of playing, the great managers I worked under, the year in the media where I looked at myself, where I wanted to be and if I wanted to go into management."
What next for Chelsea and Frank Lampard?
Chelsea have two big matches coming up in their season and have to be fully focused on it. They face Aston Villa on the final day of the season and know they need a win to finish 3rd in the league. A loss or draw could see them slip to 5th in the table.
They also have the Champions League final coming up against Manchester City at the end of the month.
As for Frank Lampard, he has been linked with the Crystal Palace job. Roy Hodgson is set to step down at the end of the season and the Chelsea legend is seen as a replacement.