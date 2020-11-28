Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has spoken about Thiago Silva's importance to the Chelsea squad, prior to the Blues' crucial clash with arch-rivals Tottenham. Lampard also went on to speak about how his relationship with the current Tottenham manager and his former Chelsea boss, Jose Mourinho, has changed.

Thiago Silva joined Chelsea this summer on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. The veteran defender has had an immediate impact at Chelsea, and his manager believes that his experience and leadership could prove crucial in keeping in-form Tottenham at bay this weekend.

Lampard has praised the individual and collective improvements that have resulted from Silva's presence in the Chelsea defense. The former Brazil captain has helped solidify a Chelsea defense that struggled at times last season and lacked any sort of composure or stability.

Chelsea have conceded just two goals in their past eight games in all competitions, but face a Spurs side who have been rampant in recent weeks, and currently sit at the top of the Premier League table.

Frank Lampard believes that Thiago Silva is comparable to the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Vincent Kompany.



Lampard acknowledged Tottenham's impressive start to the Premier League campaign, and the form of their talisman Harry Kane. The Chelsea boss, however, believes that Thiago Silva can make the difference.

"Harry Kane will probably play against most defences in world football and give them a problem so I don't want to tempt fate. But with Thiago's qualities, which he has shown already positionally and through his years of experience, he can help deal with these things individually."

"The major part for me when you play against clever players like Kane and Son is that your concentration levels are absolutely spot-on and you then have the desire to deal with situations, to keep clean sheets, and Thiago gives off that."

Lampard heaps praise on Thiago Silva and opens up on his relationship with Mourinho post their days together at Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League

One of the narratives that has grabbed the headlines this week, is the face off between titles contenders Chelsea and Tottenham, and their managers Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho.

The duo achieved considerable success together at Chelsea, but are now focused on leading their respective clubs towards victory on Sunday. Lampard opened up on how his relationship with Mourinho has changed in recent years.

"I don't think our relationship has changed that much. When I left Chelsea in 2014, I moved on and my life moved in a different direction. When you're a professional, you're so consumed in it and the relationship changes so it changed but we were always very cordial."

"If I see Jose or I talk about him or we send messages to each other, we've always had a good relationship on that front. Naturally now, when we are doing the cut-throat thing of being managers at these big clubs that are rivals, I think it does change the relationship. Not in a bad way because I certainly have no problem with it. " said Frank Lampard

Jose Mourinho returns to Stamford Bridge this weekend stoking the rivalry with Frank Lampard

Sunday's match at Stamford Bridge is a crucial clash of the title contenders. Both Chelsea and Tottenham have hit their stride, after experiencing slow starts to the season. The winner of this game would definitely make a statement to the rest of the Premier League, and establish themselves as the team to beat this season.