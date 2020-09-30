Frank Lampard reveals what he said to Jose Mourinho in touchline spat

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho indulged in a war of words on the touchline as their teams did battle on the pitch in the Round of 16 EFL Cup clash.

Chelsea took the lead thanks to new signing Timo Werner's first goal for the club in the 19th minute. Tottenham equalized through Erik Lamela in the 83rd minute, pushing the tie into a penalty shootout.

Mason Mount's miss would eventually hand Tottenham the win and ensure progression to the next round for Jose Mourinho's men, after a back-and-forth encounter.

Tottenham beat Chelsea 5-4 on penalties!



Jose Mourinho finally gets the better of Frank Lampard in their fourth meeting as managers. pic.twitter.com/JUhmATNC21 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 29, 2020

Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho involved in heated touchline row

Similarly, Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard would also engage in their own verbal battle on the touchline as the match played out.

Old friends Lampard and Mourinho are exchanging a few words on the touchline here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



Speaking after the match, the Chelsea boss revealed what he had told his former manager that sparked the heated shouting match.

He said:

"We were having some fun on the line. I get on well with Jose and I think he said that to me."

"I commented on the fact that he seemed to speak more with the referee than he speaks with his players so it is just a moment with us."

Jose Mourinho also alluded to the back-and-forth between them, and outlined his part in it to the media.

"The only thing I was telling him, just an opinion of an old coach to a young talented coach, which was when the players need us it is when they are losing, when they are winning we don't need to be the protagonists of the touchline, we need to be there when they are losing."

"In the last match when they were losing 3-0 I felt really sorry for him because he was sad and quiet in his chair. In terms of football I can't teach him anything, he knows football, it is just an opinion, stay on the touchline when your team is losing and stay calm when your team is winning."

However the duo were keen on squashing the beef immediately following the game, owing to their long and successful history working together.

Jose Mourinho said:

"I owe him [Frank Lampard] everything he gave me, he always gave me everything he had as a player and I never forget that. My feelings towards him will always be feelings of how much I owe him for how much of an incredible player, friend he was.