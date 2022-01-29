Frank Lampard set to become new Everton manager as Wayne Rooney declines offer - Reports

Frank Lampard is close to joining Everton as the new manager, according to the latest reports.

The former England international has been linked with a variety of clubs since being sacked by Chelsea a year ago.

However, it looks like he's close to joining Goodison Park, with the Toffees shortlisting him in their top three choices for the managerial position.

This comes after his former England team-mate Wayne Rooney declined their offer as he's content with his job at Derby County.

Having seen two spells at the club, the ex-Manchester United striker was the top choice but now that he's refused, Lampard is next on Everton's radar.

According to football pundit Fabrizio Romano, he's all set to be appointed in the next few hours as a deal has been reached.

Confirmed as Frank Lampard set to be appointed as new Everton manager. Full agreement reached now. It's done and sealed.

Club decision made tonight after conversations with Frankie, Vitor Pereira and Duncan Ferguson.

Some reports also suggest that he wants Chelsea first-team coach Anthony Barry to join him at the club.

The pair worked together when Lampard was in charge of the Blues for a year-and-a-half after his appointment in 2019.

His only prior managerial experience was managing Championship side Derby County for the 2018/19 season.

Although the 43-year-old boasted a 52.4% win rate, his term ended on a bitter note as Chelsea were struggling to hit their best form.

He was given the boot towards the end of January 2021 with Thomas Tuchel taking over to guide the side to Champions League glory just four months later.

Lampard hasn't returned to managing since, although Bournemouth, Norwich City and Newcastle United were all said to be interested in hiring him.

Everton looking to anchor a sinking ship with Lampard appointment

Everton have endured a frankly disastrous campaign in the Premier League thus far, languishing down in 16th position in the table with just 19 points from 20 games.

They started off with just one defeat and four wins from their opening six games, but went off the boil thereafter with a string of massive defeats.

A 3-2 home loss to Brighton at the start of the year proved to be the final straw for Rafael Benitez, who lasted just six months into his term as head coach.

Things have hardly improved under caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson but the former Blues coach seems to be their last hope.

