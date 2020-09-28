Frank Lampard has no time for old boss Jose Mourinho's scheduling complaints

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho expressed his displeasure at Spurs' packed fixture list this week but received little sympathy from his former player and current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard. Tottenham face Chelsea on Tuesday night in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

When talking about Tottenham's tight schedule, Jose Mourinho was quoted saying:

"We have a game on Thursday that gives us not as much money as the Champions League, but the group phase of the Europa League gives us a certain amount that for a club like us is very important."

"It is a competition with a possible group phase that gives us a good chance to go through to the next knockout stage, so this game on Thursday is very important to us."

Jose Mourinho slams Tottenham tough schedule but gets no sympathy from Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Lampard does not accept Mourinho's comments

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard responded to his former coach Mourinho's comments, saying:

"Yeah, I mean, I know that, and I know its a busy time for Tottenham because of the Europa League. It is a busy time for all of us. They had a free mid-week last week, we didn't."

"I know they have a busy week. They have a fantastic squad, so i feel that any squad Jose will put out can be very strong."

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard went on to emphasise the importance of the Carabao Cup, and how Chelsea will be expected to compete on all fronts this season, given the number of new faces that have joined the squad, and the enormity of the investment Chelsea have made this summer.

Frank Lampard said:

"I think we all know the Carabao Cup, for teams like ourselves and Tottenham - who are challenging for the top four and Champions League, like we are - then the Carabao Cup does have its place and we certainly respect it. Every tournament we go in, we'll try and win."

It will be interesting to see what type of side Jose Mourinho chooses to play against Chelsea on Tuesday, given that Tottenham has a European tie to play just two days later. Chelsea and Frank Lampard will, however, show no mercy against Tottenham, and will focus on making it through to the next round of the Carabao Cup.