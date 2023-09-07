Frank Leboeuf believes 23-year-old star is more deserving of the Ballon d'Or than Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland

Frank Leboeuf recently stated that Julian Alvarez is a more deserving contender for the 2023 Ballon d'Or award ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland.

Messi and Haaland are the front runners for the award this year after they both had phenomenal campaigns last season.

Haaland scored 52 goals across competitions and helped Manchester City win the treble.

Messi, meanwhile, helped Argentina win the World Cup in 2022 and was the winner of the Golden Ball for his spectacular performances.

Leboeuf pointed out that Alvarez helped Argentina win the World Cup and scored goals for Manchester City as well. The 23-year-old scored 17 goals and provided five assists in 49 matches across competitions last term. Speaking about the Argentine striker, Leboeuf said (quotes via Essentiallysports):

"If we give the award to the player because of what he won, or how many goals he scored – I’m sorry, there is one guy who made the quadruple. He did what Messi and Haaland did, but he did all of it in one – World Cup, Premier League, League Cup & UEFA Champions League. His name is Alvarez and he’s from Argentina.”

Leboeuf thinks that both Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are politically more attractive choices to be awarded the Ballon d'Or than Alvarez. He added:

Of course, nobody cares about him because politically he’s not interesting to anybody.”

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are outright favorites to win the Ballon d'Or this year

While there are also other contenders for the Ballon d'Or this year, there is no denying the fact that Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the two outright favorites to win the coveted prize for their extraordinary achievements last season.

Haaland took English football by storm in his first season in the country and established himself as one of the best strikers in the world. He helped Manchester City defend their Premier League title, win the FA cup and clinch the club's maiden Champions League title to complete the continental treble.

Messi, meanwhile, won the World Cup on his fifth try and it could be considered the crowning moment in his career. One might argue that the Argentina captain was head and shoulders above everybody else in Qatar.