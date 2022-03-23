Frank Leboeuf names his favorite between Chelsea and Real Madrid for the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals 

Former French defender Frank Leboeuf has named his favorite to progress from the Champions League quarter-final tie between Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The 54-year-old, who plied his trade at Stamford Bridge from 1996 to 2001, has weighed in on his former side's chances of overcoming Los Blancos.

The Blues are the reigning European champions and beat the Spanish giants in the same competition last year.

Although much has changed since then, Thomas Tuchel's side are still on a good run of form right now and many are tipping them to oust the Whites once again.

Lebouf also seconded that during his conversation with ESPN while also highlighting that he wasn't surprised by how Madrid are doing right now.

He said:

"I think Chelsea is better than Real Madrid, some fans weren't very happy about that. They think I'm a PSG fan, they forgot that I was a Marseille captain, I think that Paris lost and Real Madrid didn't win, that's what I felt. I'm surprised by Barcelona but I'm not surprised by the game I've seen from Real Madrid."

Real Madrid beat PSG in the last round despite falling 2-0 behind on aggregate as Karim Benzemza's stunning hat-trick sealed a memorable comeback.

This performance led many to consider them as favorites, but a shock 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in the league a week later exposed their frailties.

The Blues, meanwhile, had arguably the easiest draw of the round against fallen French champions Lille, whom they comfortably overcame 2-1 both home and away.

Chelsea peaking at the right time

Chelsea's form was wobbly for a few weeks until mid-January. But since their 1-0 defeat against Manchester City, they have gone the next 14 games unbeaten barring the Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool.

In fact, they're currently on a six-game winning run, indicating that Tuchel's side have hit the throttle, and at the right time too.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC In their entire history, Real Madrid have never beaten Chelsea in major competition 🤨 In their entire history, Real Madrid have never beaten Chelsea in major competition 🤨 https://t.co/wX5z5xF36G

This bodes well for their Champions League progression hopes, with the first-leg of their Real Madrid tie scheduled for just days after the international break.

Having never lost to Los Blancos in their history, the Blues boast an encouraging head-to-head record in a further boost for them.

