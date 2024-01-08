Franz Beckenbauer dies: What illness did German legend suffer from? Delicate condition with ‘no prospect of improvement’ explained

Football world mourns the loss of one of the greatest players of all time Franz Beckenbauer as the legendary defender has passed away at the age of 78.

Beckenbauer suffered from a critical health condition that deteriorated his judgment and memory with 'no prospect of improvement', according to German newspaper Spiegel.

The 1974 FIFA World Cup winner has had a hip replacement as well as two heart surgeries in recent years. Apart from that, Beckenbauer lost vision in one of his eyes back in 2019. Beckenbauer's health started deteriorating in April 2023 and his brother Waltz said (via MARCA):

"If I were to say now that he is well, I would be lying and I don't like to lie. He is not feeling well. It's a constant up and down."

Yet another German football legend, Lothar Matthaus said back in August:

"We hope he will get better again. Franz always said that health is the most important thing in life. He doesn't have that at the moment."

Franz Beckenbauer's name will always remain in glittering letters in the history of the beautiful game. After starting his career as a midfielder, Beckenbauer shifted to defense and became a hallmark of greatness in that position.

A look at Franz Beckenbauer's extraordinary Career

Born on September 11, 1945, Franz Beckenbauer made his international debut in 1965 and went on to make 103 appearances for Die Mannschaft, scoring 14 goals and providing 10 assists.

Beckenbauer won the 1972 UEFA Euro and the 1974 FIFA World Cup (West Germany) at the international level. Beckenbauer played his last international game in 1977.

Beckenbauer spent the lion's share of his club career at Bayern Munich, scoring 74 goals and providing 75 assists for the Bavarians. He also represented Hamburg at the club level. Beckenbauer won three UEFA Champions League titles and five Bundesliga trophies as a player.

Beckenbauer also had an illustrious coaching career, winning the 1990 FIFA World Cup with West Germany. He coached Bayern Munich and Olympique de Marseille at the club level. Just like as a player, he was massively successful as a manager.