"Freak of a talent", "Disgustingly good, it doesn’t even make sense" - Arsenal fans believe youngster is worth €100m after Man of the Match display against Chelsea

Arsenal were once again in awe of William Saliba following another magnificent display against Chelsea in their 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 6.
The Gunners returned to the top of the Premier League table with an extremely impressive and thoroughly deserved win over their London rivals. Bukayo Saka's sleek corner averted the entire Chelsea defense, before Gabriel Magalhaes converted at the backpost just after the hour-mark to give Arsenal a priceless victory.
Mikel Arteta's side remained calm and composed throughout the game and subdued Chelsea to precious few opportunities. The Gunners have now won 11 of their 13 Premier League encounters this season and were once again solid at the back.
Saliba has played nearly every minute for the north London side this term in the league, in what has been an extraordinarily impressive debut season.
Today, he made three clearances, three interceptions and two tackles and also blocked a shot. Following his Man of the Match display against Chelsea, Arsenal supporters took to Twitter to heap praise on Saliba:
The France international signed for the Gunners three years ago and has been on-loan at different Ligue 1 clubs ever since.
The centre-half was even named the French league's Young Player of the Year at Marseille last term and has kept his impressive form up. His calmness on the ball, as well as his strength and ability to read the game, makes him one of the most talked about defenders in the league.
Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal's 'maturity' following statement victory at Chelsea
The Gunners made it three wins in a row at Stamford Bridge with a dogged, disciplined victory. Arteta was full of praise for his team after the win, a emphasized that his young team are performing above and beyond.
The Arsenal boss told BBC Sport:
"We're playing a top top team, a top manager, top class players. The team showed maturity, composure and confidence and showed real character to impose ourselves on the pitch.
"It was really difficult to contend with the quality they have. But starting with the front three players, we put on a lot of pressure, it will give them more belief. It's a really young team, but they played as a really mature team and it's a big step against this opposition."
He continued:
"What Manchester City are doing is what they've been doing for six years, they're the best team in world, with the best coach in the world. We have taken another step against a really difficult opposition and to convince ourselves we can do it."
Arsenal retained their top spot with this win, with 34 points in their kitty from 13 games. Chelsea, meanwhile, slid to the seventh spot with 21 points.
