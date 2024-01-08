"Free the guys" - Ex-Arsenal starlet's brother takes aim at Mikel Arteta for his failure to play youngsters in FA Cup

Former Arsenal starlet Omari Hutchinson's brother has slammed Mikel Arteta for not giving the club's youngsters minutes during their 2-0 FA Cup loss to Liverpool on Sunday (January 7). This third-round cup tie saw Jurgen Klopp bring on youth players Bobby Clark and Conor Bradley.

Hutchinson came under fire when he completed a move from Arsenal to London rivals Chelsea in the summer of 2022. Hinting at the fact that Hutchinson's move was linked to a lack of minutes at the Emirates, his brother wrote on Instagram (via Metro):

"Some people owe my brother an apology. All the abuse and hate comments he received when he left Arsenal. I hope you guys are all seeing why!"

‘This weekend: Man City [youth] debut, Chelsea debut, Liverpool, Spurs youth played. Arsenal [did not]. I feel sorry for my their youth man. Free the guys."

Pep Guardiola played Oscar Bobb, Jacob Wright and Micah Hamilton in their 5-0 win against Huddersfield (January 7). Meanwhile, Deivid Washington, Alfie Gilchrist and Michael Golding were given a run in Chelsea's 4-0 victory over Preston (January 6). Ange Postecoglou also brought on Dane Scarlett and Jamie Donley against Burnley (1-0, January 6).

Hutchinson failed to make a senior appearance for the Gunners and has only made two for the Blues since his move. The 20-year-old midfielder is currently enjoying a loan spell at Championship side Ipswich Town, where he's bagged three goals and assists each this campaign.

Mikel Arteta provides update on Arsenal signing a new striker in January

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes that signing a striker in the ongoing transfer window does not seem realistic. The Gunners were without Gabriel Jesus for their 2-0 loss against Liverpool and saw Kai Havertz filling in.

Even with the Brazilian attacker, the north London outfit do not look convincing in front of goal. This season, the former Manchester City man has bagged just three Premier League goals in 15 matches.

When asked about his plans to sign a new striker in January, Arteta told BeIN sport (via Mirror):

"At the moment it doesn't look realistic. My job is to improve the players we have."

Even in Jesus' absence, the Spanish coach did not trust Eddie Nketiah in the Gunners' latest fixture. Nketiah has scored six goals from 24 appearances across competitions this year.

Arteta's side are linked with a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who is nearing the end of his eight-month ban for betting breaches.