“Free or whatever it was” - Dani Alves says he just wanted to return to Barcelona and didn’t care how it happened

Barcelona legend Dani Alves has returned to the club following his short spell in the Brazilian league. The defender has revealed how eager he was to seal a return to the Catalan capital, claiming he didn't care even if it meant playing for free.

The right-back explained as he was presented to the fans at Camp Nou: "I didn't care how, I wanted to be at Barca. Free, whatever it was."

Dani Alves's transfer to Barcelona happened very quickly. The Brazilian has opened up on how things went behind the scenes. He said:

"It was very curious. I spoke with the president. I wanted to come back to help even if they didn't pay me anything. I don't promise anything that I can't keep. Children have to know what Barca is and I can teach them."

At some point, it was reported that the defender's transfer was up to newly-appointed Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez. Alves has confirmed that the Spaniard indeed had a hand in his return to Catalonia. He added:

"I insisted a lot until he told me that Xavi was the one to make the decision. So I thought he would come back. They increased my options because he knows how I am. When he called me, I reminded him that I was always ready to help."

Dani Alves also expressed his happiness as he returned to the club that made him a legend of the game. The 38-year-old is already looking forward to getting back to work, hoping to have a great experience in his second spell with the club. He said:

"To say that I am very happy is not enough. The feeling I have is indescribable. I am going to experience things that I know are incredible. Now I have to work hard."

Dani Alves unveiled as a Barcelona player

Dani Alves's legendary numbers with Barcelona

Dani Alves first became a Blaugrana on July 2, 2008 when he left Sevilla to complete a €35 million transfer to Camp Nou. The defender enjoyed a bright start to life in Catalonia, winning a historic sextuple with the team during his debut campaign.

Alves' first spell with the Blaugrana lasted eight years, in which he made 391 appearances, recording 21 goals and 101 assists to his name. He left for Juventus in the summer of 2016 and represented a couple of other clubs before returning to the Camp Nou this summer for one last ride.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar