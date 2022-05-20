“Freed from Tuchel shackles”, “Good to see” – Chelsea fans back 29-year-old star to make impact after being named in line-up for Leicester clash

Chelsea fans have reacted to the news that Hakim Ziyech will start for the Blues against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, May 19.

The Moroccan winger has had a topsy-turvy time at Stamford Bridge since joining from Ajax in 2020.

After a somewhat difficult debut season for the Blues, he has shown improvement this campaign. The pacey winger currently has eight goals and six assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

The Stamford Bridge outfit will be looking to bounce back from their demoralizing penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup final on May 14. Ziyech was brought on as an extra-time substitute in that fixture.

The 29-year-old scored his penalty in the shootout but the Blues were unsuccessful as Liverpool claimed the trophy.

Ziyech will be looking to help his side get back on track against a Leicester City side who have proved problematic for the Blues over the years.

Champions League football has been confirmed for next season and Thomas Tuchel will want to see his side close out the season with two wins.

Here are some reactions from Blues fans on Twitter to Ziyech starting against the Foxes:

Chelsea looking to bounce back against tricky Leicester after dramatic penalty-shootout defeat in FA Cup

Leicester City v Chelsea - Premier League

The Blues suffered yet another cup final defeat to Liverpool on May 14 losing 5-4 on penalties in a tense FA Cup final.

This means Thomas Tuchel's side end the season having just won the FIFA Club World Cup in February and the UEFA Super Cup at the start of the season.

It has been a wholly contrasting season to the previous one in which Tuchel led his team to the UEFA Champions League. Uncertainty over the future of Chelsea Football Club coinciding with sanctions has plagued the second-half of the side's season.

They made a demoralizing exit from this year's Champions League against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, losing 6-5 on aggregate. The Blues also suffered shock defeats against Brentford (4-1) and Everton (1-0) in the league.

But they are guaranteed a place in next season's Champions League and will finish third should they beat Leicester City in tonight's clash at Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



N'Golo Kante reflects on final heartbreak, facing Leicester and his Chelsea future Is Kante happy with Chelsea's season?N'Golo Kante reflects on final heartbreak, facing Leicester and his Chelsea future Is Kante happy with Chelsea's season? 😄N'Golo Kante reflects on final heartbreak, facing Leicester and his Chelsea future 💬 https://t.co/EMHb2hm0Sh

But the Foxes are no pushovers as they beat Tuchel's side in the FA Cup final last season.

Chelsea did beat Leicester 3-0 earlier on in the season but Brendan Rodgers' side have been on a resurgance since. They made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Conference League, losing to tournament favorites AS Roma.

Rodgers' side are currently ninth in the league and will want to head further up the table with two wins to end the campaign.

