French club display banner insulting Kylian Mbappe's mother as they suffer another defeat in relegation battle

Supporters of Ligue 2 club Caen have hit out at Kylian Mbappe's mother after suffering another defeat last weekend. The Real Madrid superstar and his family paid close to €20m to secure an 80 percent stake in the French side last summer.

However, the move is yet to pay dividends, with Caen currently at the bottom of the league and on the verge of relegation. Fans have previously expressed dissatisfaction at Kylian Mbappe's decision to invest in the club.

They recently displayed banners criticizing Fayza Lamari, the player's mother, who is part of the consortium. One of the banners read:

"Fayza, the hicks are in the sh*t"

Speaking to Ouest-France, however, Caen president Ziad Hammoud has defended Kylian Mbappe and his family over their involvement in the club.

Trending

"There are 13 matches left, quite a few points to take: the season is not over. It starts against Dunkirk on Monday: for us, each match is a World Cup final. We may not have communicated enough and I accept that criticism. But to say that we are disconnected is not fair," said Hammoud via Goal.

He continued:

"Like the criticism of the shareholders, who are true football fans, 100% involved. They invested their personal money in a sports project linked to a strong history with this club. They are discreet because it is anything but a game for them, but they are active. We are all focused on the commando mission, there is no question about that."

Kylian Mbappe was also criticized after Caen sacked manager Nicolas Seube in January. Bruno Baltazar, who was roped in for the job, has struggled to impress, with the team losing five consecutive games under him.

How many goals has Kylian Mbappe scored this season?

Carlo Ancelotti

Kylian Mbappe arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer following the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The French superstar registered a slow start to life with Real Madrid but has picked up pace of late.

The 25-year-old has already scored 22 goals and set up three more from 34 games across competitions for Los Blancos. His efforts have helped the club sit at the top of the LaLiga table after 23 games.

Mbappe has won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup since joining Real Madrid. He will now have his eyes on the league, as well as the Champions League this season. Interestingly, Mbappe is yet to win the premier European Cup competition in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback