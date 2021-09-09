“French league didn’t wait until recently to put in place strong financial regulations” – PSG hit back at La Liga president Javier Tebas

Following Javier Tebas' comments about PSG's transfer strategy, the French club have hit back at the La Liga president. Tebas called PSG 'the enemy' and described their transfer strategy as 'as dangerous as the Super League' in a press conference earlier this week.

PSG general secretary Victoriano Melero has now hit back at Tebas. In a letter published by the PA news agency, he stated:

"Time after time, you allow yourself to publicly attack the French league, our club, our players – together with players of other clubs – and the fans of French football. It will not have escaped your attention that we comply with UEFA and French regulations, including those of the DNCG (French football’s financial body)."

“It is worth noting that the French league did not, like your league, wait until recent years to take actions and put in place strong financial regulations. Now, you are also directly and disrespectfully attacking the players, simply because they decided to leave your competition, while at the same time you have been taking full advantage of having these world-greatest players in promoting your league until very recently."

"Your remarkable comments on the age of these players not only insults their past and current roles in defining how our great game is played, but also the millions of fans around the world who idolise them."

Tebas' comments were clearly incendiary towards PSG which has led them to hit back with this sort of response.

"I am quite surprised you are not focusing more of your attention on the two clubs in your league" - PSG repond to Tebas' Super League accusations

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been a huge supporter of the Super League

PSG also hit out at Tebas' accusations that the club's transfer strategy is 'as dangerous as the Super League'. Melero wrote:

"Finally, I would add these attacks are unhelpful in the context of institutions and clubs across European football focusing every energy on finding common solutions to the problems facing football. That is, of course, except the three ESL clubs, two of which are in your league. I am quite surprised you are not focusing more of your attention on the two clubs in your league that remain steadfastly focused on breaking up your league, and European football as a whole."

La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona, along with Serie A side Juventus, are the three current flagbearers of the European Super League, with all three clubs still in favour of the competition to materialize.

