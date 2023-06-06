“French Tottenham” “Not surprised” - Fans react as PSG reportedly decide to sack Christophe Galtier as manager

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly decided to sack Christophe Galtier and the decision has been met with bemusement from fans.

According to Le Parisien, the Parisians have decided to part ways with Galtier just under a year since he took over at the Parc des Princes. The French coach guided his side to the Ligue 1 title, taking 85 points from 38 games.

However, Galtier's demise mostly stems from his failure to take PSG further than the last 16 of the Champions League. His men suffered a humiliating 3-0 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in March. The Parisians also crashed out of the Coupe de France against rivals Marseille courtesy of a 2-1 defeat in February.

It has been a difficult campaign for Galtier in the Parc des Princes dugout amid tension between fans and players. Lionel Messi and Neymar have been at loggerheads with ultras during the season amid their situations at the club.

Messi has opted to leave the Ligue 1 champions when his contract expires at the end of this month. Meanwhile, Neymar has endured fitness issues, and the duo were slammed by fans protesting outside the club's headquarters and the Brazilian's home.

This all unraveled during Galtier's debut campaign with PSG and what looks to be his only one. He was also embroiled in a racism row in April following accusations of messages he was alleged to have made during his time at OGC Nice last season.

Galtier becomes the second consecutive Parisian boss sacked after one season despite winning the Ligue 1 title. Mauricio Pochettino was shown the door last summer and subsequently replaced by the Frenchman.

Fans have reacted to the reports claiming that the club have decided to sack Galtier by alluding to their constant chopping and changing of managers.

One fan compared PSG to Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur who also have a knack for consistently sacking their coaches:

"French Tottenham."

Another fan wasn't surprised to see Galtier head out of the Parc des Princes:

"It was never going to last. I'm not surprised in the slightest."

Here's how Twitter reacted to reports claiming that the French tactician is leaving the Ligue 1 champions:

PSG look to appoint Julian Nagelsmann as Galtier's replacement

Nagelsmann is the frontrunner to replace Galtier.

Foot Mercato reports that PSG are in advanced talks with the PSG hierarchy over replacing Galtier. The German has been out of management since he was sacked by Bayern Munich in March.

This was despite Bayern still competing in three competitions at the time, and that quickly changed following his dismissal. Thomas Tuchel replaced Nagelsmann but the Bavarians crashed out of the Champions League in April. This came courtesy of a 4-1 aggregate defeat to Manchester City in the quarterfinals. They were also eliminated from the DFB Pokal after a 2-1 defeat to SC Freiburg.

Nagelsmann is regarded as one of Europe's most exciting tacticians amid his spells with Bayern and RB Leipzig. He has won the Bundesliga title and the report claims that the Parisians are eyeing Thierry Henry as his assistant.

