"Frenkie de Jong does bring an extra quality" - Van Gaal reveals Barcelona midfielder's price tag amid Manchester United interest 

Manchester United has received approval from their former manager to pursue Barcelona midfielder Frankie De Jong this summer. The English club have reportedly been keen to sign the Dutch international this summer.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Van Gaal: “Frenkie de Jong brings an extra quality to this team. That’s why he’s worth €112M." Van Gaal: “Frenkie de Jong brings an extra quality to this team. That’s why he’s worth €112M." 🚨🇳🇱 Van Gaal: “Frenkie de Jong brings an extra quality to this team. That’s why he’s worth €112M." 🔴💰

Manchester United's former manager and Dutch team head coach Louis Van Gaal has praised the 25-year-old midfielder as a class apart. Van Gaal has also placed a price tag on the dynamic midfielder being pursued by the Premier League giants.

Playing for his current Spanish club, De Jong has scored 13 goals and assisted 17 in the 139 games he has played across different tournaments.

In a bid to revamp their side, United zeroed in on Frankie De Jong amongst others targets in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United approached former Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag after his impeccable run at Eredivisie to become their new full-time manager. Ten Hag wants Frankie De Jong to play under him again and has told the club to pursue the deal with great intensity.

However, Dutch national team manager Louis Van Gaal has placed a price tag of £112.5 million, praising the 25-year-old midfielder after the win over Wales in the UEFA Nations League.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Louis van Gaal says Frenkie de Jong is worth every euro Louis van Gaal says Frenkie de Jong is worth every euro 💰 https://t.co/TgCSgWGpLv

Speaking to Voetball International after the match, Van Gaal praised De Jong, saying that he is on a 'different level. He said via UnitedInFocus:

“Frenkie de Jong does bring an extra quality, of course. That is why he is also worth 112 million.”

Van Gaal's quoted price was presented as De Jong's 'true value' in a report submitted by the CIES Football Obeservatory.

Gerard Romero confirms approval between Manchester United and Frankie de Jong's agent for a potential transfer this summer

Football journalist Gerard Romero has revealed that Frankie de Jong's agent has reached an understanding with United over the Dutch international's move to Old Trafford. Quoting Romero, Utdfaithfuls said that De Jong's agents have communicated that the process has been 'activated' for an official transfer.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



The biggest transfer of the window is about to happen Gerard Romero claims "one of Frenkie de Jong's agents wrote to me that the process of Frenkie to Man Utd has been activated".The biggest transfer of the window is about to happen Gerard Romero claims "one of Frenkie de Jong's agents wrote to me that the process of Frenkie to Man Utd has been activated".The biggest transfer of the window is about to happen ⏳ https://t.co/OMlqM3Wmt1

Frankie De Jong's arrival at Old Trafford will see him partnering with his former Ajax teammate Donny Van de Beek. The midfield has been a concern for the English club, which now demands serious reinforcements after the departures of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far