Frenkie De Jong's partner Mikky and Ilkay Gundogan's wife Sara react as Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen's partner announces pregnancy

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and his wife Dani recently announced that they are expecting their second child together. Their first son, Ben, was born in 2019.

Many people congratulated the couple on the good news. Frenkie De Jong's partner, Mikky Kimeney, wrote:

"so proud, so special, so in love already!!!!!!"

Mikky herself is currently pregnant and shares many pictures of her journey on Instagram. Robert Lewandowski's wife, Anna, was also one of the well-wishers, writing:

"we can't wait."

Other people congratulating the couple included Andreas Christensen's partner, Katrine Friis, Kai Havertz's girlfriend, Sophia Weber, Ilkay Gundogan's wife, Sara, and Luis Suarez's wife, Sofia Balbi.

Dani and Marc met when he was playing for Borussia Monchengladbach in 2011 and tied the knot in 2017.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen says he could live in Barcelona forever

Marc-Andre ter Stegen recently extended his contract at Barcelona until 2028.

In a recent interview with spox.com, the German spoke about his life in the city and said he could see himself spending the rest of his days there. Ter Stegen said:

“In Barcelona everything fits me in terms of sport and personal life. I made the decision with my family. We feel very comfortable in the city, people respect us. If I fulfill the contract, which I expect, we will be here for 14 years. I could imagine living in Barcelona for the rest of my life."

The Barcelona goalkeeper also spoke about his relationship with manager Xavi, with whom he shares a close bond:

"After he left Barcelona, we kept in touch. We maintain a special connection, a very open relationship. If he expresses sporting criticism, I am very open to it. This is important for our relationship. I can separate private and professional matters. I think we Germans are generally good at that."

Ter Stegen has had a good start to the season, keeping three clean sheets in Barcelona's first five league games.