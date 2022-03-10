×
"From another planet" - Fans laud Kylian Mbappe for dominating PSG team involving Lionel Messi and Neymar

Kylian Mbappe is leading PSG's UCL charge from the front
Kylian Mbappe is leading PSG's UCL charge from the front
Modified Mar 10, 2022 02:38 AM IST
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has once again made headlines with a stunning first-half goal against Real Madrid. The Frenchman scored the solitary goal in the first leg at the Parc des Princes and topped it off with a potential tie-deciding goal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe raced clear of the Real Madrid backline and with just David Alaba in front of him, the former Monaco man showed his class with a finish from just inside the penalty area. Thibaut Courtois got his hands on the ball, but the Real Madrid goalkeeper was unable to prevent PSG from breaking the deadlock.

Unsurprisingly, Mbappe was the star of the first half, and fans across Twitter showered the PSG attacker with the highest of praise, with reputed football journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeting that he is from another planet. Here are some of the best tweets praising the young attacker's impressive first-half goal.

Mbappe is in a league of his own for his age group. As good as Haaland is, he doesn’t come close to his all round game
He’s definitely from another planet. Kylian Mbappé @ Santiago Bernabéu. ⭐️🇫🇷 #Mbappé #UCL https://t.co/0tRDONxkuC
This @KMbappe kid is pretty good.
I know this is not news at all, but it is kind of weird how much Mbappe has come to totally dominate this PSG team when Messi and Neymar are there.
@PSG_English @KMbappe @neymarjr Mbappe best player in the world rn
Mbappe is just ridiculous. Outshining Messi and Neymar in the front three.
Qué jugador @KMbappe

Mbappe could swap PSG for Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is well documented, with Los Blancos launching multiple big-money bids to snap up the Frenchman last summer. However, PSG stood their ground and refused to part with their prized asset.

With his contract set to expire this summer, Real Madrid remain favorites to snap him up on a free transfer, with multiple sources suggesting that he already has an agreement in principle with the 13-time European champions. On the other hand, PSG haven't given up hope of tying him down to a new contract, so it remains to be seen how this saga pans out.

