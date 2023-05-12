“From the first moment he arrived, they didn’t look after him” - Carlos Tevez blasts PSG for Lionel Messi treatment 

Former Argentina forward Carlos Tevez has blamed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for not treating Lionel Messi in a respectful manner. This comes after the club suspended their star forward for two weeks following an authorized trip to Saudi Arabia.

Tevez has claimed that PSG did not value Lionel Messi the moment he signed for them on a free transfer back in the summer of 2021. The former Manchester United attacker has backed his compatriot in this situation stating that the club should that apologized to Messi instead of the other way around.

Speaking to TyC Sports (via Goal), Carlos Tevez was quoted as saying the following:

“I think Messi gives us all a humbling blow. Because if you told me, when I was world champion, that I had to apologise for going on a trip when I had a day off, I'd go back to Rosario and stay there drinking mate. You'd have to apologise to me!"

He went on to add:

"But Messi, the truth is, he puts the club above everything else. And I think that, in that case, you have to take your hat off to him. Then we can say a lot of things about a club that didn't really look after him. From the first moment he arrived, they didn't look after him. That's how it is.”

It is worth mentioning that Lionel Messi apologized for his actions on his social media platforms. According to the aforementioned source, the Parisian giants have lifted his ban early which saw him return to first-team training earlier this week.

PSG are set to take on Ajaccio in Ligue 1 on Saturday (May 13) with Messi expected to feature in the game.

What’s next for Lionel Messi and PSG?

Lionel Messi has a few months remaining on his PSG contract and is set to walk away from the Parc des Princes on a free transfer. The seven-time Ballon d'Or has multiple offers on the table but will be making his decision after the 2022-23 season comes to an end.

Reports have suggested that he has a big-money offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal along with a move to rejoin his former side Barcelona.

As far as PSG are concerned, they would be dipping into the target market to sign a replacement for the outgoing Lionel Messi. According to SPORTbible, the Ligue 1 giants have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Olise is contracted to Crystal Palace until the summer of 2026 and is currently valued at €27 million by Transfermarkt. The French U21 international has contributed two goals and nine assists from 34 games in the Premier League this season.

Poll : 0 votes