"From what I’m told" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool's big plan for January window

Leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that Liverpool are looking to sign a center-back in the January window. The Reds are without Joel Matip for the rest of the season due to his ACL injury. They are also actively looking for a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Romano stated that Jurgen Klopp's side are looking at Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie and Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio. However, they have not made contact with both sides and are still assessing their options.

“Liverpool are another club looking at centre-backs, but so far, no contacts have taken place with Bayer Leverkusen for Piero Hincapie from what I’m told. Hincapie has been strongly linked with Liverpool and other top clubs as he’s looked like a superb young talent for some time now, and he’s also not playing as often as he might have expected. So, it’s normal to see new stories about the player."

He added:

“Liverpool have also been one of a number of teams linked with Goncalo Inacio, but the only way to sign him is to pay his €60m release clause to Sporting and no one has approached Sporting until now. Let’s see if that changes soon, but for now, there is nothing advanced for L'pool with either Hincapie or Inacio.”

Meanwhile, Daily Mirror have linked the Reds with a move for Maxence Lacroix. The Frenchman is open to a move to the Premier League but also has interest from Atalanta.

Jurgen Klopp not sure if Liverpool will get their target in January

Jurgen Klopp was quizzed about Liverpool's plans for the January window and he admitted that they were unsure about it. He stated that it was not easy to sign the defenders they wanted in the winter window and added that no club would be open to selling.

He said (via Daily Mirror):

"You always talk about transfers like it is the easiest thing in the world. They all cost money, it must be the right player. We still have four centre-backs. Tell me a club which wants to sell a top, top centre-half. Tell me one.

"As long as other clubs don't put them under the Christmas tree for us and say, 'Take it and use it for as long as you need it'... I didn't really think about it yet because it was only five days since we had that problem. I don't think so, to be honest."

Liverpool had signed Virgil van Dijk in the January window by breaking their own transfer record and the world record for a defender. They paid £75 million to sign the Dutchman from Southampton, months after admitting that they had tapped him up.

Whether they go in for another acquisition in this transfer window remains to be seen. Going by the signs so far, it's not likely.

