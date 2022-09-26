"From being idolized to being a plague" - Spanish newspaper launch scathing attack on PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe for leaving Real Madrid 'planted at the altar'

El Confidencial, a Spanish newspaper, has launched a scathing attack on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman didn't sign for Real Madrid earlier this season.

Mbappe's move to Los Blancos seemed like a matter of time. However, the French World Cup winner surprisingly put pen to paper on a three-year-long new deal with the Parisians.

He was awarded a signing bonus of €125 million and his most recent contract makes the 23-year-old the highest-paid player in the world with yearly earnings of €83 million.

To add to that, the player is given power over the club's elections, sporting decisions such as squad renewal, coaches' selections, and more.

The newspaper added that sporting director Leonardo and coach Mauricio Pochettino being replaced by Lucas Campos and Christophe Galtier, respectively, was just the start.

The player reportedly also wanted his attacking partner, Neymar Jr., to be put up for sale. He also doesn't share a very fluid relationship with Argentine maestro Lionel Messi.

The French World Cup winner is no longer a popular figure inside the dressing room, according to reports.

The situation worsened after France's 2-0 win against Austria on September 23, when the player claimed that he preferred to have a No. 9 like Olivier Giroud alongside him to that of PSG's attacking style.

Here's what Spanish publication El Confidencial wrote about the same:

"Mbappé has gone from being idolized to being a plague. The madridistas do not want to know anything about the striker who left them 'planted at the altar', the PSG dressing room looks at him like a capricious child who conditions the club's sporting decisions , his coach is bothered by his comparisons with his role in the national team."

PSG superstar Lionel Messi heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe

PSG stars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Despite controversies surrounding PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe off the field, the Frenchman has yet again been pivotal for the Parisians on the field so far this season.

In nine games, the 23-year-old has managed to bag ten goals for the French club.

His attacking partner, Lionel Messi, recently lauded the superstar forward, as he said (via The Mirror):

"Kylian is a different player, a beast who is very strong in one-on-one, who goes into space, who is very fast, who scores a lot of goals. He is a complete player and he has proved it for years, and in the years to come, he will certainly be among the best."

