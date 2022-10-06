“From laughter to tears” – Wesley Fofana sends message to fans after being injured during Chelsea’s 3-0 win over AC Milan

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana shared a message on Instagram after suffering an injury during his team's clash against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 5).

The Blues earned a vital 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge. Fofana, who became the club's most expensive defender ever after signing from Leicester City for over £70 million during the summer, opened his team's account with a goal in the 24th minute.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled his team's advantage in the 56th minute of the game. The Gabonese has now scored in two successive games for his new club since arriving from Barcelona on transfer deadline day.

Reece James also got on the scoresheet with his goal in the 62nd minute.

Fofana scored his first Chelsea goal during the team's win against AC Milan. However, the player had to be brought off in the 38th minute of the game as he suffered a knee injury. Trevoh Chalobah came in as a first-half replacement for the Frenchman.

Here's what the player wrote on Instagram after the game:

"From laughter to tears. I'll be back stronger 🔜 Be sure."

Graham Potter also reacted to Fofana's injury. While talking to the media after the game, here's what the English manager stated (via football.london):

"We don't know yet, we scan tomorrow. Fingers crossed. I wouldn't want to speculate on it now but we're concerned and hope for the best."

Chelsea are adapting well to new manager Graham Potter's style

New Chelsea manager Graham Potter

Chelsea have started to suit their style of play to that of Graham Potter. The clash against AC Milan was the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager's toughest test till date. However, he managed to pass it with flying colors.

Here's what Potter had to say about the team adapting to his style:

"We've just been working hard. The players have responded well. I've been really pleased with how open and honest they are and they knew the level had dropped. Credit to the players they've taken on the information we've given. I'm part of the team but it's the players that do it, my job is to remind them of the level they are capable of."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also reacted to the team's win as he told the broadcasters after the game:

"I think it’s easier when you win games so the mood is very good at the moment. We will try to keep it up, that’s it. I think first goal was really important, it give us some strength and confidence to play the game.

"We knew what we had to do against Milan because they have great strikers as well, the defenders did an incredible job too."

Chelsea will play Wolverhampton Wanderers at home this weekend in the Premier League before taking on AC Milan again in the return fixture next week.

Poll : 0 votes