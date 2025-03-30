"From now on, every match is a final" - Barcelona star Eric Garcia makes claim after 4-1 win over Girona

Barcelona centre-back Eric Garcia reckons every remaining game matters following the 4-1 La Liga home win over Girona on Sunday (March 30).

Ad

Garcia, 24, has been a key player for Hansi Flick's La Liga leaders this season. In 30 appearances across competitions, he has contributed three goals and one assist. That includes a goal and an assist in 20 outings in the league, where Barca are three points clear of second-placed holders Real Madrid, with nine games to go.

Starting the gameweek ahead of Los Blancos on goal difference, Flick's side didn't leave anything to chance. Ladislav Krejci put one inside his own net to break the deadlock for the hosts at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on the cusp of half-time.

Ad

Trending

Arnaut Danjuma levelled proceedings for Girona eight minutes into the second period, but it would be all Barca from there on. In-form striker Robert Lewandowski bagged a 16-minute brace to put the hosts in the driving seat before Ferran Torres applied the coup de grace four minutes from time to confirm the three points.

Garcia said after the win (as per FCB Live via Barca Times):

"From now on, every match is a final."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With their ninth straight league win since a 1-1 draw at Getafe, Flick's side have built up steam at just the right time as they eye their first La Liga title - 28th overall - in two years.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick

Barcelona are in the midst of a superb season under new boss Hansi Flick, who succeeded the legendary Xavier Hernandez at the start of the season. The Blaugrana made a superb start, endured a stutter but have now recovered their mojo, especially in the league.

Ad

Following their facile win over Girona at the weekend, Flick's side next take on Atletico Madrid away in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on Wednesday (April 2).

The two sides had shared the spoils in an eight-goal thriller, with Barca recovering from a two-goal deficit to lead 4-2, only to concede twice in the last six minutes, including a 94th-minute equaliser.

Three days after their cup trip to the Metropolitano, Barca return home to take on Real Betis as they look to extend their winning run in the league. On April 9, Flick's side host Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg, with the return six days later at Barca.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback