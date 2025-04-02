"From then on, he increased the pace and quality" - Ancelotti says he gave substitution warning to Real Madrid star in Sociedad win

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has acknowledged that he threatened to take off Vinicius Junior during Tuesday's 5-4 aggregate win over Real Sociedad. The two teams locked horns at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie on Tuesday, April 1.

Los Blancos came into the game with a 1-0 lead in the tie but went behind on the night as early as the 16th minute. However, Endrick brought them back into the game in the 30th minute before an erratic final 20 minutes saw Sociedad go 4-3 ahead on the night.

With the aggregate score at 4-4, the game went into extra time. However, Antonio Rudiger scored in the 115th minute to secure passage to the final.

Vinicius set up Endrick's opener for Real Madrid before going missing for the next 50 minutes. However, he went on to assist Jude Bellingham's goal and also played a part in Federico Valverde's goal.

It was reported that Carlo Ancelotti had warned Vinicius in a heated conversation during the game that he would take him off if he didn't run. The Brazilian was seen stating 'no, no' in response, and the Italian has now confirmed that such a conversation did take place.

Speaking to MARCA, whoever, Ancelotti was full of praise for Vinicius.

“Yes, that conversation, that warning brought out the best in Vinicius. From then on, he increased the pace and quality. He was decisive. With one of his moves, we made it 2-3, and he played a spectacular game,” said Ancelotti.

Real Madrid will face either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the final of the competition.

Are Real Madrid eyeing a World Cup-winning manager to replace Carlo Ancelotti?

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid have identified Lionel Scaloni as a possible replacement for Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Fichajes.net. Scaloni has transformed the Argentina national team's fortunes since taking charge after the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The former Sevilla assistant manager guided the team to the Copa America 2021, which was their first major trophy in almost three decades. Scaloni went on to win the Finalissima the following year before lifting the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Argentina also successfully defended their Copa America last year under his tutelage.

Real Madrid are pleased with Scaloni's management skills and his ability to get the most out of a high-profile squad. With Ancelotti's contract set to expire in 2026, the Argentinean has now emerged as a possible successor.

