“From my point of view” – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp names favourites ahead of Champions League final against Real Madrid 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Real Madrid are the favourites heading into the two teams' UEFA Champions League final clash on Saturday, May 28, in Paris.

Both the Reds and Madrid have had phenomenal seasons, winning two trophies apiece and producing some magnificent performances.

None have perhaps been more impressive than Madrid's displays in the Champions League this season. Los Blancos overcame aggregate deficits against PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City in the three knockout rounds.

During the Reds' pre-match press conference, Klopp was asked about who he thinks will start as the favourites in Paris on Saturday. He replied (via Liverpool Echo):

"It's not an easy question, I don't have an easy answer. I don't know.

He continued:

"If you look at how Real Madrid celebrate the comebacks, from my point of view it's them. But I want us to be the same level, want to be us in this game."

Anticipation builds ahead of Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Two of Europe's iconic teams will go head-to-head.

Jurgen Klopp has masterminded an impressive campaign for the Anfield giants.

The Reds have also won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, beating Chelsea on penalties in both finals. Klopp, who has been named the Premier League 'Manager of the Year', is now looking to accomplish a 'cup treble'.

However, Real Madrid's never-say-die attitude, which has seen them progress to the final in Paris, means the Reds will have their work cut out.

Liverpool will come up against the most successful team in Champions League history who have a proven pedigree of getting the right result in Europe's elite club competition. Madrid have won the competition a record 13 times, most recently doing so in 2018 by beating the Reds in the Kyiv final.

Meanwhile, Klopp has seemingly confirmed the availability of key midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho for the all-important clash in the French capital.

That comes as a huge boost for the German, who will want all his troops ready to go to war with a formidable Los Blancos team on Saturday.

One factor that may come into play on the night is the fact that Madrid won't be playing at the Santiago Bernabeu. Moreover, the game in Paris is a one-off game.

All of Real Madrid's comeback aggregate victories in the competition's knockouts this season have been sealed on home turf, which won't be the case on Saturday.

However, the Champions League final being a one-off game at a neutral venue, it could be anybody's game.

Chelsea went into last year's final as the underdogs but prevailed against favourites Manchester City.

It will be interesting to see which team hits the ground running at the Stade de France on Saturday.

