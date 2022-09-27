“From my point of view, he meets all the requirements” – Ex-Barcelona coach says Blaugrana already have ‘perfect player’ to replace Sergio Busquets

Former Barcelona B coach Garcia Pimienta has backed Nico Fernandez to be the heir to legendary defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets.

Gonzalez, 19, is currently on loan at Valencia, where he has impressed so far this season but still has a contract at the Blaugrana until 2026.

The Spanish U21 international graduated from Barcelona's famed youth academy. He played 37 times for the club last term but has joined Valencia to gain regular first-team football.

While Gavi and Pedri appear to have taken over from Andres Iniesta and Xavi, Pimienta believes Fernandez can replace Busquests at defensive midfield. The midfielder has made 685 appearances for Barcelona but is no longer a guaranteed starter.

Pimienta explained his stance on his former protegee Fernandez by stating (as per Barca Universal):

“Last season, Nico was already at Sergio Busquets’ side and, from my point of view, he meets all the requirements, he is the perfect player, ideal to play for Barça, although that does not mean that his game is only specifically for Barcelona."

The coach added:

“I have a lot, a lot of faith in Nico. He went up to Barça B with me when he was in his last year of youth and I verified that he understands the position in the pivot game.”

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Busquets: "Pedri and Gavi are going to have a great career. It's a luxury to enjoy them by my side." Busquets: "Pedri and Gavi are going to have a great career. It's a luxury to enjoy them by my side." https://t.co/5Rviqvt7tZ

Barcelona legend denies rumors he has accepted an offer from MLS

Busquets' contract is set to expire at the end of this season and due to cost-cutting measures at the Catalonian giants, he is not expected to be offered a new deal.

The Spanish international has been linked with a switch to David Beckham's Inter Miami but insists that he is yet to make a final decision. According to 90min, Busquets stated:

"I can’t tell you anything because there’s nothing. There is nothing despite the rumors that have appeared. There is nothing official. I’ll see how I’m doing this season. There is nothing."

"I want to enjoy myself and then I will see. It is clear that I am not 20 years old. A priori, it is the last year of my contract, but things have been made official that are false."

Busquests also mentioned Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi as a potential replacement for him in the Spain squad after the World Cup, as he stated:

"Zubimendi is a great player, but he's from La Real. I don't know if Barcelona is interested. Luck is being able to play in the best in the world and in a great team. The coach is looking for very similar players, who assimilate the way of playing."

SPORTbible @sportbible Xavi: “Without Busquets, Barca and Spain could never had achieved what we achieved.”



Del Bosque: “You watch the game, you don’t see Busquets. You watch Busquets, you see the game."



Sergio Busquets has confirmed this is his last season at Barcelona. An undisputed legend. Xavi: “Without Busquets, Barca and Spain could never had achieved what we achieved.”Del Bosque: “You watch the game, you don’t see Busquets. You watch Busquets, you see the game." Sergio Busquets has confirmed this is his last season at Barcelona. An undisputed legend. https://t.co/tTVy9MK69c

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far