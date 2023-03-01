“From that second she completely changed” – Ex-Manchester United star reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo saved his date with former Miss California

Danny Simpson recently recalled an interaction with Cristiano Ronaldo that saved his date with Miss California. The incident took place in Los Angeles during a pre-season tour with Leicester City.

Simpson and Ronaldo played together at Manchester United for a season before the English star moved to Newcastle United. He played just nine matches for the Red Devils, and the Portuguese star was involved in six of them.

Speaking on the under the Cosh podcast, Simpson claimed a small interaction with Ronaldo saved his date in LA.

"We went to LA on a pre-season tour, playing against PSG, we were thinking 'what are we doing here' we normally go to Dublin and we're now in LA," he recalled. "Meet Miss California right, start having dinner and I swear to god it was going w**k. She must've been thinking: 'who's this lad, I can't understand what he's saying, he's from Salford'."

Cristiano Ronaldo was also in the city after winning the EURO 2016 with Portugal. Simpson continued:

"It was painful right, but anyway it wasn't going great and I got a little tap on my shoulder. I looked up and it's only (Cristiano) Ronaldo. He's gone 'Simmo' and I've gone 'Ronny!' I got up and gave him a little hug and that. Anyway, we had a little chat because we're obviously in pre-season and he's won the Euros (with Portugal) so he's on an extended break."

The former defender claimed that Miss Califonia got interested in him soon after the interaction with Ronaldo and added:

"I sat back down and she's gone, 'how do you know Ronaldo?' I played it down and said, 'I used to play with him,' like it was nothing. From that second, she completely changed. Honestly, she was literally a completely different person all because Ronaldo said hello to me so cheers Ronny."

Cristiano Ronaldo shining at Al Nassr after Manchester United release

Manchester United terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's contract in November after a public fallout, just days before the FIFA World Cup kicked off.

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN



Debut goal

Two assists 🪄

Hat-trick

Super hat-trick



Ronaldo is the player of February in

In his first month with What a start! 🤩Debut goalTwo assists 🪄Hat-trickSuper hat-trickRonaldo is the player of February in @SPL In his first month with @AlNassrFC What a start! 🤩Debut goal ⚽️Two assists 🪄Hat-trick 🔥Super hat-trick 🐐Ronaldo is the player of February in @SPL 🌟In his first month with @AlNassrFC 💪 https://t.co/7lQhgwghRb

The Portuguese star was keen on joining one between Chelsea or Bayern Munich but had to settle for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia in the end.

He has been in top form and was named the SPL Player of the Month for February after scoring eight goals in the month, including two hat-tricks.

Poll : 0 votes