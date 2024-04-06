“From an ugly duckling to a Swan”, “What a player” - Arsenal fans left stunned by display from ‘monster’ player in 3-0 win vs Brighton

Kai Havertz has well and truly won over Arsenal fans and they were thrilled with his performance in his side's 3-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion today (April 6).

The 24-year-old is enjoying somewhat of a career renaissance at the Emirates since arriving from Chelsea last summer. There were huge question marks over his transfer which set the Gunners back £65 million.

However, Havertz has been in blistering form as of late and that was the case in the victory over Brighton at the Amex. The German attacker grabbed Arsenal's second goal of the game in the 62nd minute.

Jorginho found Havertz with a low-driven cross and he made no mistake tucking the ball past Belgian goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. It took his tally for the season to 11 goals and five assists in 43 games across competitions.

Havertz turned provider for Leandro Trossard in the 86th minute with a neat assist. The Belgian came back to haunt his former club with an excellent finish.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute to put the visitors in front. The win took the north Londoners to the top of the Premier League.

Havertz came in for huge plaudits on social media after another impressive display.

One fan pointed out the doubts that were placed on Havertz at the start of the season:

"Kai Havertz was voted the worst signing of the summer. Even our fans subjected him to vitriolic hate. Look at him now. From an ugly duckling to a Swan. The Mikel Arteta effect. So glad I never turned my back on him. He has the intangibles so he was always going to succeed."

Another fan dubbed the German a 'monster':

"Kai Havertz has been a monster today. Battled for every aerial ball and defended like his life depended on it. What a player."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Havertz's showing as Arsenal ran riot at the Amex:

"Kai Havertz last 7 games: (five goals and four assists). Driving Arsenal towards the title. 'Havertz was a bad signing' they said it with such chest as well", one fan argued.

"Kai Havertz named Sky Player of the Match. Thank you Chelsea," another fan wrote.

"Goal: Kai Havertz. Assist: Jorginho. Goal made in Chelsea. Thank you Chelsea," another fan highlighted.

"Kai Havertz now has his most prolific Premier League season EVER after scoring his ninth in 23/24. A player reborn at the Gunners," Sky Sports posted.

"Arteta bought Kai Havertz for £60m and rivals were happy and thought we had been robbed," one fan laughed.

"The transformation of Kai Havertz under Mikel Arteta shows exactly why we should trust in his judgement when it comes to recruitment. This isn’t the same player who was stinking up the gaff at Chelsea. This is a proper player. Goals, assists, duels, work rate. He’s a monster," another fan wrote.

"Kai Havertz taking Chelsea to number 9 single handedly, one fan stated.

"To think people were genuinely saying Kai Havertz was Arsenal's worst ever signing just a few months ago," one fan wrote.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta promised fans there was more to come from Kai Havertz

Mikel Arteta talked up Kai Havertz's qualities before the Brighton game.

Havertz has surprised many with his brilliant performances for Arsenal this season. He's not only bagging goals and assists but his all-round game has also been a huge benefit for the league leaders.

The former Bayer Leverkusen youngster was easily man-of-the-match, winning four of eight ground duels. He also won three of six aerial duels to add to his goal and assist.

Mikel Arteta had foreshadowed a stellar Havertz showing before the win against Brighton. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"We haven't seen the best of Kai Havertz yet. At his age, he’s just started with us, it’s his first season, he’s building those relationships. He’s got more to come, more games to come, he needs to improve the numbers... and I’m sure he will try to do it."

Havertz received major criticism during his time at Chelsea as he struggled to impress at Stamford Bridge. Blues fans were somewhat relieved to part ways last summer but he's proven his talent at Arsenal.

