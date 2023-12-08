"From zero to hero", "Has to be a pity award" - Fans react as Manchester United star wins November's PL Player of the Month award

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for November and the award has received mixed reactions from fans.

Maguire has enjoyed a career resurgence this season following a difficult past year full of mockery and criticism. The 30-year-old's United career looked to be in doubt this past summer, with West Ham United interested.

The Hammers agreed on a £30 million deal with Manchester United for Maguire. But, the transfer collapsed and the veteran defender stayed at Old Trafford.

Maguire headed into the ongoing season after being replaced by Bruno Fernandes as the Red Devils' captain. It looked set to be yet another disappointing campaign for the England international.

However, he has become one of Erik ten Hag's most important players this season and majorly impressed in November. He started all three of Manchester United's Premier League games, helping them keep three clean sheets in three wins.

Maguire has been a rock at the heart of the Red Devils' defense and has put this past year's troubles behind him. He touched on his upturn in form after scoring the winner in his side's 1-0 win against FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League (via TNT Sports):

“I’m really proud and pleased of the way I’ve acted over the last six to 12 months and I’ve been given an opportunity now and I just want to help the team and get the club back to where we want to be.”

Maguire beat Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, Luton Town's Thomas Kaminski, Chelsea's Raheem Sterling, and Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier to the award.

Fans have given intriguing reactions, with one fan hailing the Red Devils defender as a hero:

"From zero to hero."

But, one fan was less praiseworthy:

"This has to be a pity award or something."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Maguire picking up November's Premier League Player of the Month award:

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wins November's Premier League Manager of the Month award

Erik ten Hag wins November's PL Manager of the Month award.

Maguire isn't the only Manchester United man to be recognized for the team's superb Premier League spell in November. Red Devils boss Ten Hag has picked up the Manager of the Month award.

Ten Hag oversaw three league wins, with his side beating Fulham (0-1), Luton (1-0) and Everton (0-3). Those victories have helped keep the Old Trafford outfit's hopes of a top-four finish alive.

The Dutch coach has come under intense pressure this season amid some lackluster showings from his troops. They sit sixth in the league, with nine wins and six defeats in 15 games.