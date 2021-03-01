Frustrated PSG defender walks out of a training drill - Reports

PSG full-back Mitchel Bakker reportedly walked out of a fitness drill conducted by the club’s coaches after the game against Dijon.

Marca have reported that Bakker has grown frustrated with the lack of playing time at PSG since Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival in January. Bakker was a regular under former PSG manager Thomas Tuchel but has not been able to get into the starting lineup regularly under Pochettino.

Since Pochettino’s arrival, Bakker has made just five appearances in the league and has been benched five times. He started just three of the five games and has fallen behind the pecking order at the club.

Bakker diffuses the situation with an apology to the PSG staff

It’s understandable that Bakker is frustrated. After walking out of the drill, he later apologised to the PSG staff and acknowledged his mistake that happened in a moment of madness.

However, he needs to work on his form and make the best use of the opportunities that come his way. Layvin Kurzawa has been pretty good since being reinstated as PSG's first-choice left-back. Abdou Diallo, who was used against Dijon to give Kurzawa a breather, is also ahead of Bakker in the pecking order.

Bakker still has time on his side to improve. He is only 20 and needs to keep improving to get back into Pochettino’s plans.

The Dutchman's rise at PSG has been a quick one since joining from the Ajax Under-21 side in 2019. But he needs to show his mettle afresh under Pochettino.

In the 28 games he has played so far this season, Bakker has managed just two assists. His end product perhaps needs to improve, as Kurzawa is a very attack-minded full-back.

Pochettino likes to give opportunities to young players, and Bakker should have his chance to impress in the future. Considering Pochettino was appointed in January, the former Tottenham boss is understandably sticking with his more experienced players as he tries to find his best XI.

Kurzawa has been there for a while and is one of the most experienced players in the PSG squad. So it’s not a big surprise that he is the preferred choice under Pochettino at PSG at the moment.