“Frustration with his team-mates” - Jamie Carragher speaks up on why Cole Palmer needs to leave Chelsea

Pundit Jamie Carragher has detailed why Chelsea star Cole Palmer will be looking to leave the club at the earliest opportunity. The 22-year-old has suffered the first major slump of his career form-wise, failing to find the net in his last 10 outings.

Palmer has been sensational since joining the Blues from Manchester City in a reported £42.5 million deal in the summer of 2023, winning the league's Young Player of the Season award in his debut campaign. The attacking midfielder began this campaign in a similar vein but has seen his form drop steadily since the turn of the year.

Jamie Carragher spoke on The Overlap about the performance of the England international, likening his situation to that of former teammate Steven Gerrard. He pointed out that Palmer is so much better than everyone else and will be looking to leave due to frustration at the quality of his teammates.

"I commentated on Brighton vs Chelsea in the league a month ago. I'm a big fan of Cole Palmer, and he played two passes early on, but the longer the game went on, you could see the frustration with his team-mates. It reminded me of Stevie (Gerrard) at Liverpool at times, because he was so much better than everyone else and he got frustrated," Carragher said via Tribal Football.

"Stevie was a local player, but he was never going to leave, whereas Cole Palmer isn't. This is when I go back to those eight-year contracts, and whether they are good for the club and players. If you're Cole Palmer, who's got six or seven years left on his deal, and he should be playing for a team looking to win the Champions League, how does he get out?" he added.

Cole Palmer signed a contract extension with Chelsea last summer, which will keep him at the club until 2034. The star has failed to shine in recent weeks, last registering an assist for the Blues in December, and can hardly be excused from their disappointing showings of recent.

Palmer showed his trust in the club by signing a new deal just one season after joining and expects to be a pivotal part of their future. The Blues will, however, look to extract a significant transfer fee if they do part ways with the Englishman before the end of his contract.

Chelsea seek to know the extent of Cole Palmer injury: Reports

Chelsea are looking to gain an understanding of the extent of the injury to star midfielder Cole Palmer after his no-show against Arsenal at the weekend. The 22-year-old was absent for the first time in a league game this season as the Blues suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Palmer injured his hamstring in the light training session held before the game against the Gunners on Saturday, ruling him out of the game. The former Manchester City man has scored 14 goals and provided six assists in the league this season for Enzo Maresca's side.

Chelsea have had a scan organized for the England international on Monday to determine how long he will be out for. England boss Thomas Tuchel has already reacted to his injury by calling Morgan Gibbs-White to replace Palmer in the national team this week.

