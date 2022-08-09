"Fu***** hell", "What a sh**, irrelevant page" - Jack Grealish emphatically denies claims of Pep Guardiola fall out

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has vehemently denied the claims of a supposed touchline row with manager Pep Guardiola. He was clearly unimpressed by the rumors and took to Twitter to condemn the false news.

Grealish was clearly annoyed by the baseless claims and used some strong and distasteful words to refute the claims of social media publisher SPORTbible. The incident in question occurred during Man City's Premier League opener against West Ham United this Sunday.

Guardiola started the England international, who played for the entirety of 90 minutes at the London Stadium and looked sharp for the better part of the game. The game had only just started when the Spaniard called Grealish near the touchline to give him a few instructions.

However, SPORTbible tweeted a couple of images of the two speaking to each other and wrote the following caption:

"Jack Grealish spotted telling Pep Guardiola where to go three minutes into Man City's win against West Ham."

The former Aston Villa ace took serious offense and dismissed the claims with a strongly worded reply. Jack wrote:

"F***** hell, everything you've just wrote did not happen. What a s*** irrelevant page! He was giving me tactical advice, ask him yourself if I said anything back to him."

Journalist and editor Tom Young was able to spot the exchange before the tweet was deleted by SPORTbible. He uploaded a snapshot of the same:

Pep Guardiola praises Jack Grealish for Man City's second goal against West Ham

As expected, Cityzen's Premier League debutant Erling Haaland started his career in the English top-flight on the front-foot. He scored both goals of the evening to give Guardiola's side a comfortable 2-0 victory. While the first was a penalty, the second was more typical of the Norwegian's relentless and pacey style.

He ran behind the West Ham rearguard after being played through by Kevin De Bruyne and found the back of the net with ease. However, the manager was well aware of the work the England international had put in to make the goal possible and singled him out for praise after the game.

Guardiola said:

"The second goal was an incredible action for Jack, the goal belongs to him, he keeps the ball, dragged opponents, finds the perfect ball to Rodri, this happens with space and then Kevin is difficult to stop."

The newly-arrived Erling Haaland was also enthusiastic after the win:

