“Fu***ng get your head right” - John obi Mikel tells Chelsea attacker to cut his hair and get rid of his tattoos

Chelsea Legend John Obi Mikel has issued a harsh wake-up call to Ukrainian forward Mykalho Mudryk. The former Shakhtar Donetsk star joined the Blues for around €100 million in the winter transfer window of the 2022-23 season.

The 23-year-old forward has not hit the heights expected of him for the west London club. The Ukrainian international has played 58 games since his arrival and scored only seven goals in that time providing four assists as well.

On his podcast, the Obionepodcast, John Obi Mikel pulled no punches and issued a clear message to Mudryk, saying:

"He needs to cut the hair, he needs to get rid of the tattoos, he needs to fucking get his head right because if he does, he's such a good player. Pace, power, quick, good on the ball. But he needs to get his act right. He needs to forget about the whole hair whatever, the tattoos, no, play f**king football and win us games."

The Ukrainian might do well to take the advice of John Obi Mikel, who spent nearly a decade at Stamford Bridge. Making over 350 appearances for the West Londoners, he claimed every trophy available in the club game during that time.

Mudryk might not have to lose his hair and tattoos to be a success at Chelsea. However, he must work to convert his immense talent into results on the pitch soon.

John Obi Mikel, Chelsea's Nigerian legend

Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel had a legendary career in the Premier League. The stalwart holding midfielder was the base for Chelsea to go forward and dominate many teams during his nearly decade-long stay at the club.

Signed in the 2006-07 season from Norwegian side Lyn, Mikel proved to be an invaluable asset to the West Londoners. He made 372 appearances for the Blues across all competitions, bagging six goals and 13 assists in the process.

While his goal return was not the best, he offered the Stamford bridge outfit a reliable base to partner with more attacking players in the team. He also helped boost their popularity on the African continent, forming part of their formidable African core alongside Michael Essien and Didier Drogba.

John Obi Mikel established himself as a Blues Legend, winning the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup during his time with them. The Nigerian remains fond of the team he spent the best years of his career with and often comments on their affairs.