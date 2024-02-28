“Fu***ng unbelievable” - Liverpool star’s x-rated reaction to Carabao Cup win against Chelsea emerges

Harvey Elliott's x-rated post-match reaction to Liverpool's Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea on February 25 has been revealed.

The Merseysiders locked horns with the Blues at Wembley in the League Cup final last weekend. Raheem Sterling seemed to have scored the opener in the first half for Mauricio Pochettino's side but the goal was ruled out. Nicolas Jackson, who assisted the England international, was deemed offside in the build-up to the strike.

Virgil van Dijk's header in the second half found the back of the net but the goal was disallowed once again after a VAR review revealed Wataru Endo blocking Chelsea defender Levi Colwill's run from an offside position.

The match went into extra time after a stalemate in the regulation 90. Van Dijk managed to fire it home once again after heading Konstantinos Tsimikas' assist from a corner set-piece into the back of the net in the 118th minute.

The Liverpool skipper's second header stood, securing the club's first trophy of the season. The Merseysiders erupted into wild celebrations after 120 minutes of action as the club's squad and coaching staff were seen racing onto the pitch.

After the final whistle blew, Elliot was caught on camera saying (via LFC Transfer Room on X):

“Excuse my French but… F*cking unbelievable!”

Liverpool will next face Southampton in the 5th round of the FA Cup at Anfield on Wednesday night (February 28).

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool star could miss the rest of the season due to injury

Jurgen Klopp has said that Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara could be out for the remainder of the season due to his hip injury. The German manager added that the midfielder's injury is long-term with no specified return date for him.

Alcantara had been sidelined since April 2023, missing 41 games for the Reds, before returning to action at the start of the month. The Spain international had a brief cameo in his side's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, coming on in the 85th minute.

The return may have been premature as he has aggravated his injury, leaving him back on the sidelines. Klopp has provided a worrying update on Alcantara's fitness.

He said ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup clash against Southampton (via the Evening Standard):

“I don’t know, to be honest (if he will play again this season). It’s a couple of things but what he has to do now from a medical point of view and I don't know if it will mean again if he can play again. It's not a short-term thing and that's why I'm not 100% in it. I'm not sure if it's the same but the region is the same.”