"Fu** off" "Put more oil in" - Manchester City stars troll Ruben Dias for topless photoshoot

Manchester City fans had one of their best moments as they trolled defender Ruben Dias after the Portuguese star posed in the front page of a Men's Health magazine.

Dias took to Instagram to upload new images to showcase his fitness. His teammates managed to get a laugh out of it.

Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo enjoyed themselves at the expense of their countryman. Silva left crying emojis on the post to which Cancelo hysterically replied:

"Put more oil in [laughing emoji]." (via The Daily Star)

Jack Grealish was rather explicit in his expression as the former Aston Villa man commented:

"F*** off ruben."

Dias has been crucial for Pep Guardiola's side since his move from Benfica. He has made 106 appearances for the Cityzens since arriving at the club in 2020.

The Portuguese defender has made 16 appearances for the club this season, scoring one goal.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed why Gabriel Jesus was sold to Arsenal

Former Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City at the start of the season. The striker has been crucial for Mikel Arteta's side since joining the club, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in 16 games.

He made 236 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring 95 goals and providing 46 assists. While speaking to The Athletic, Guardiola said (via manchestercity.vitalfootball.co.uk):

“What (he) gave us, (he) deserves to choose where (he) wants to play. If (he doesn’t) want to go to Arsenal (he) would stay here. Why do we have to say you cannot be there? Thanks to (him) we are where we are right now. All the people they care about, their family.

"They believe it’s not enough, (so) who are we to say to their family you cannot go there? I don’t like it. If Arsenal are stronger it’s okay. They arrive in agreement with the club, transfer with the club, everyone is happy.”

Erling Haaland's arrival might have played in Guardiola's decision to let the Brazilian go. However, the Norwegian was out of the team for the weekend's Premier League clash against Leicester City.

Guardiola confirmed that Haaland won't play against Sevilla in the final group game of the UEFA Champions League mid-week as the club have already qualified for the knockout stages.

