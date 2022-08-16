“Fu** you, I’ll kill you and your family” - Joachim Andersen exposes vile Instagram DMs from Liverpool fans after Nunez sending off

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has revealed the vile abuse he received on Instagram after Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez was sent off for headbutting him on August 15.

The 26-year-old put in an impressive display at centre-back as Palace grabbed an unexpected point in a 1-1 draw at Anfield. The game's flashpoint occurred in the 57th minute when Nunez attempted to headbutt Andersen after the Denmark international goaded Liverpool's new forward.

Alex Howell @iamAlexHowell Joachim Andersen says he’s been sent 300-400 messages of abuse online after yesterdays match. He’s posted examples on his Instagram story. Some of them include death threats #CPFC Joachim Andersen says he’s been sent 300-400 messages of abuse online after yesterdays match. He’s posted examples on his Instagram story. Some of them include death threats #CPFC https://t.co/L5O2qeYxvR

After having several nibbles at the defender, a push on the back from Andersen tipped the Uruguayan over the edge. He proceeded to land a headbutt on the Palace defender.

Andersen was on the ground and the referee immediately showed Nunez a red card to cap a miserable home debut for the former Benfica star.

Luis Diaz scored a spectacular goal to level the game up on Merseyside as Andersen was booed with every touch of the ball thereafter. Jurgen Klopp's side were eventually unable to find a breakthrough against a stubborn Palace backline.

Following the draw and the incident involving Nunez, Andersen took to Instagram to share the death threats he received from trolls online. One post stated:

"I will kill you. You and your family."

While another user said:

"I hope you have a long life full of pain for u and ur family you f****** c***."

HLTCO @HLTCO Joachim Andersen’s Instagram messages after last night are an absolute horror-show.



These people astound me. Imagine writing any of that to another human being. Joachim Andersen’s Instagram messages after last night are an absolute horror-show. These people astound me. Imagine writing any of that to another human being. https://t.co/D2Pqbj7KK2

Jurgen Klopp cannot defend new Liverpool striker following senseless red card

Darwin Nunez joined the Reds from Benfica this summer for a club-record fee of €100 million.

He enjoyed an excellent start to life at Liverpool after scoring in the 3-1 Community Shield victory against Manchester City.

He followed up that strike with another goal and an assist in their 2-2 draw against newly-promoted Fulham on the Premier League's opening weekend. It earned him a first start for the six-time European champions against Crystal Palace on Monday.

However, the South American forward will now miss the Reds' next three games through suspension due to violent conduct.

Following the full-time whistle at Anfield, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave his opinion on Nunez's red card. He believes that his new signing has let his teammates down, as the German told Sky Sports:

"Darwin knows [he let his teammates down]. I will talk to him. It was not a reaction we want to see."

He added:

"He know he will be challenged in this way, centre-halves will do that, but it is not a reaction we want. But we will use the time productively. We will use the suspension for physical work to make him strong - not a punishment but to make him stronger."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🗣️"That's not how he should behave"



Jürgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool's draw with Crystal Palace and Darwin Núñez's red card 🟥 🗣️"That's not how he should behave"Jürgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool's draw with Crystal Palace and Darwin Núñez's red card 🟥 https://t.co/j4zH1Uvveq

