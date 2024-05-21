“Fu** you” - Real Madrid star reacts hilariously to Toni Kroos’ tweet after confirming retirement

Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez has provided a witty response to Toni Kroos' tweet about trending on X (previously Twitter). This comes after the German announced his retirement from professional football.

Toni Kroos, 34, will leave Los Blancos when his contract with them expires at the end of next month. He has decided to call it quits on his playing career after the UEFA European Championship on home soil in July.

After the announcement, the Germany international penned an open letter to Real Madrid fans on Instagram to express his gratitude. Tributes have since poured in from all corners of the world, with Cristiano Ronaldo among those to wish him luck.

Kroos later took to X to lighten up the mood, making a job about him trending on the social media platform.

"I'm trending at least?," Kroos wrote.

Expand Tweet

The post prompted a hilarious response from Kroos' club teammate Vazquez, who echoed the sentiments of Madrid fans across the globe. The Spaniard wrote:

"Fu** you"

Kroos joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2014. He has been a teammate with Vazquez since the right-back made his first-team debut for Los Blancos in 2015. The pair have since played 258 games across competitions together, combining to score six times.

They have helped Madrid win 19 trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles.

Could Lucas Vazquez follow Toni Kroos in leaving Real Madrid?

Toni Kroos is one of four players with expiring contracts at Real Madrid this summer. Like the German, there has also been speculation about Lucas Vazquez's future at the club as his deal runs out on June 30.

However, Madrid are reportedly prepared to hand a contract extension to Vazquez, 32. With the player also keen to continue his 17-year association with the club, a deal appears to be a formality.

The Spain international is said to have received offers from other clubs but is determined to stay at Bernabeu. If everything goes according to plan, he will put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Apart from Vazquez, Luka Modric and Nacho Fernandez face uncertain futures at Madrid. Both players have their contracts expiring at the end of next month. Modric is tipped to sign an extension, while Nacho could leave the club.

All the players, meanwhile, will focus on ending the season on a high when Real Madrid face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final on June 1. It will be followed by the Euros in Germany.