Fulham and Everton among 4 Premier League sides interested in signing former Manchester United defender - Reports

Former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling could be on the move back to the Premier League. According to 90min, the AS Roma defender, who has undergone a career rejuvenation with the Giallorossi, could make a return to English football with various Premier League teams interested.

After leaving Old Trafford in 2019 on loan and a subsequent permanent deal, the centre-back has turned his career around in the Italian capital, becoming a key player for manager Jose Mourinho. He played a vital role in the team's Europa Conference League triumph last year. The 33-year-old has featured in all but one game for the team in all competitions so far.

Smalling's contract with Roma is set to expire in the summer, but the player has the option to extend it by a year. Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, he revealed his desire to stay with them, saying:

"I am very confident [about staying]...I have an option to renew for one year but I hope to stay for more seasons," he said.

The list of Premier League teams interested in making a deal for Smalling includes Fulham, who are enjoying a strong campaign. The Cottagers were the first team to provide him with an opportunity to play professional football after signing him from non-league side Maidstone United. Everton, Leicester City, and West Ham United are also reportedly looking into the possibility of signing Smalling.

Smalling spent almost a decade at Manchester United, making over 300 appearances for the Red Devils. Towards the end of his stint, he was majorly reduced to the bench. He sought a move elsewhere and went on loan to Roma for the 2019-20 season before making the deal permanent for the following season.

Manchester United star responds to pundit ahead of Carabao Cup final

Martinez has thanked Roy Keane for the praise.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has thanked Roy Keane for his kind words. The Irishman complimented the Argentinian's character and tenacity, saying:

"He's got pride in his defending which is great to see," said Keane. "A lot of the modern defenders now, it's about what they do in possession. He wants to defend, he's got great pride in it. He looks the right character, the kind of lad you want to be in the trenches with."

In response, Martinez said:

It's really nice to hear that from a legend like Roy Keane. The balance is important. Like I always say, you can learn every day about everything."

Manchester United are set to face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 26).

