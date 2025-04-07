Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz reacts to statistics that suggest he dominated Van Dijk in win over Liverpool

Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz has shared a post on social media that suggests that he dominated Virgil van Dijk in the 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday (April 6). The two sides locked horns at Craven Cottage in the Premier League, with the Reds staring at the prospect of going 14 points clear at the top.
Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Everton on Saturday had opened up an opportunity for the Merseyside club to take advantage. Liverpool arrived at the game on a run of 15 away games without defeat in the Premier League.
However, the Cottagers secured all three points at home, with Van Dijk having an outing to forget. The Dutch defender had previously struggled to deal with Everton striker Beto in midweek (April 2), and also came up second-best against Muniz.
After the weekend's game, Squawa posted stats on X, highlighting Virgil van Dijk's struggles. The post read:
“Virgil van Dijk won 40% of his duels against Fulham, his lowest in a Premier League game for Liverpool when contesting 10 or more. Ibrahima Konate only did slightly better, winning 5/10, as both centre-backs struggled to deal with Rodrigo Muniz."
It continued:
“The Fulham striker won more duels than any other player in the pitch (10). And more fouls than any other Fulham player (3), as well as scoring an excellent goal after leaving VVD for dead. What a performance.”
Muniz retweeted the post, adding a handshake emoji, a praise emoji, and a white heart.
What did Liverpool boss Arne Slot say about Virgil van Dijk's performance?
Liverpool manager Arne Slot isn't too concerned about Virgil van Dijk's struggles against Rodrigo Muniz on Sunday. The Dutchman has registered 43 appearances across competitions this season for the Reds, all of which were starts.
After the game, Slot said (via Rousing The Kop):
“I mainly give credit to other players as well. Van Dijk is not the first player to find it difficult to defend against Beto," Slot said.
He continued:
“And the one that played here today, you have to give credit to him also. I still see a lot of things that Virgil does really well, but if you play 50-60 games a season, there will be moments, even for him, where you could have done better.”
Van Dijk's contract with Liverpool expires in a couple of months, and he hasn't signed an extension yet.