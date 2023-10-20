"Full focus on what's ahead" - Erling Haaland makes social media post ahead of Manchester City's PL fixture against Brighton

Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland shared a positive message on his social media with the fans ahead of City's clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on October 21.

The last few weeks have been tough for the Norwegian attacker as he hasn't scored in three games in a row now. Manchester City also suffered two consecutive defeats in the Premier League against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal before the international break. Moreover, Norway also failed to qualify for the 2024 UEFA Euro after Drillos Løvene lost against Spain (1-0).

A few days ago, the former Borussia Dortmund star took to social media and addressed Norway's elimination. He thanked the fans for their support and stated that he'll learn and improve in the future, writing:

"It’s now time to reflect, work on what went wrong, and make sure we improve for the future challenges. Thanks to everyone who supported us last night."

After returning from the international break, the 23-year-old has again sent a message to his fans and supporters. Manchester City will host Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League. Ahead of the fixture, the Norwegian forward shared a post, which read:

"Full focus on what's ahead."

Erling Haaland has also failed to score for Pep Guardiola's side in the last three appearances across competitions. He last scored against Nottingham Forest on September 23. However, he's still the top scorer in the Premier League with eight goals.

Manchester City boss lauds Brighton's head coach Roberto De Zerbi ahead of home fixture

In a pre-match press conference, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi. The Seagulls are sixth in the Premier League table with 16 points in eight games.

The former Barcelona boss lauded the Italian coach by saying that he's transforming Brighton into a top club. Guardiola also said that facing the Seagulls will be one of their biggest tests in the English top-tier football: (via the Daily Mail):

“I admire (De Zerbi) for the fact that it doesn’t matter for the team he plays. He’s proving you don’t need to be at top clubs where you can get the team to play the way you want."

He added:

“He is converting Brighton into a top club. I enjoy watching Roberto De Zerbi’s teams play. Brighton will be one of the toughest tests we will have this season.”

Pep Guardiola confirmed that all City players are fit to face Brighton except Kevin de Bryune, who's currently recovering from a hamstring surgery. Manchester City would be looking forward to avoiding a third consecutive loss in the Premier League at any cost.