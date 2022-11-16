"Full of surprises” - Brazil attacker Neymar names 5 favorites for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has named Argentina, Germany, Spain and France as the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar alongside Brazil.

The latest edition of the FIFA World Cup will kick off in Qatar in less than five days' time. With the football carnival upon us, fans, players and pundits continue to make predictions on who will win the competition.

Brazil superstar Neymar is among those who have set their eyes on winning the World Cup this time around. Tite's 26-man squad is one of the strongest rosters going to Qatar and is considered one of the favorites to win the tournament.

However, the PSG superstar does not expect the task to be easy for Selecao in Qatar. He believes Argentina, Germany, Spain and France are also strong favorites to win the World Cup. He told The Daily Telegraph:

“The World Cup is full of surprises. You get teams that unexpectedly get very far even in the competition even if many don’t believe in them. But I believe the favourites are Argentina, Germany, Spain and France."

"I think those four along with Brazil are fully capable of reaching the final.”

The former Barcelona forward also rated England's chances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He added:

“I really forgot about England but obviously they have a chance! I really like [Harry] Kane and [Jadon] Sancho. They’re two incredible players and I have a special love for them because I like players that have their qualities.”

It is worth noting that Jadon Sancho has not been named in England's final squad for the World Cup. The Three Lions, managed by Gareth Southgate, will nevertheless be determined to get their hands on the trophy.

Brazil superstar Neymar goes into the FIFA World Cup in fine form

Neymar has been in red-hot form for PSG ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has found the back of the net 15 times and provided 12 assists for his teammates in 20 matches for Les Parisiens.

The 30-year-old will now be hopeful of replicating that form when Brazil kick off their World Cup campaign next week. Tite and Co. will face Serbia on 24th November in their first group stage match of the tournament.

Selecao will also lock horns with Switzerland and Cameroon in the first round of the competition. They will be confident of progressing into the knockout rounds of the World Cup and hopefully going the distance.

