Official: Tite confirms 26-man Brazil squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Brazil coach Tite has confirmed the Selecao squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The five-time world champions will start their campaign in Group G against Serbia on November 24. They will next play Switzerland and Cameroon on November 28 and December 2, respectively.

Tite made a few bold calls as he announced the team's final 26-man squad. Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes, Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, and Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha are some of the notable absentees.

Arsenal's attacking duo, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, have both made the team. Manchester United's Antony and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s Neymar have unsurprisingly made the team.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. and Barcelona's Raphinha are also on the team. Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has made the cut for the World Cup as well.

Another Real Madrid attacker, Rodrygo, and Flamengo's Pedro, completed the full list of attackers traveling to Qatar for the tournament.

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, Manchester United's Casemiro and Fred, Liverpool's Fabinho, West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta, and Flamengo's Everton Ribeiro make a strong pool of midfielders for Tite to choose from.

Brazil are taking four centre-backs to Qatar. Juventus' Bremer, Real Madrid's Eder Militao, Chelsea's Thiago Silva, and PSG's Marquinhos are the four players selected by Tite.

Juventus duo Alex Sandro and Danilo, UNAM's Dani Alves, and Manchester United loanee Alex Telles are the four full-backs selected.

Liverpool custodian Alisson, Manchester City's Ederson, and Plameiras' Weverton will travel to Qatar as the three goalkeepers.

Brazil legend Cafu said the Selecaos are not too dependent on Neymar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Panini Hub in Sao Paulo Distributes Football Sticker Amid World Cup Fever

Neymar is certainly Selecao's biggest hope for a positive result in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the Samba nation look for their sixth triumph. However, 2002 World Cup-winning captain Cafu believes his country are not too dependent on the PSG attacker for a good result in Qatar.

He recently said (via NDTV):

"Now Brazil isn't dependent on Neymar especially this year because there are several players like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta, Those players are also capable of winning the Cup for Brazil and this year the side is much different but four years ago, it was all Neymar.

"If this question was asked to me four years back then I would have agreed that Brazil was very much dependent (on Neymar)."

Neymar will head into the World Cup on the back of astounding form for his club. He's bagged 15 goals and 12 assists in 19 games across competitions for PSG so far this season.

