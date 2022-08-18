"Full, verbal agreement in place" - Fabrizio Romano confirms yet another transfer for Barcelona

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Barcelona have a complete verbal agreement in place for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso. The journalist, however, has added that it would not be finalized before Jules Kounde is officially registered as a Barca player.

Barcelona, who endured a trophyless campaign in 2021-22, have made as many as five notable signings this summer. Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, and Franck Kessie have been brought in, while Ousmane Dembele’s contract has been extended for a further two years (until June 2024).

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Barça haven't paid for Alonso or registered Koundé. De Jong still refusing to leave, Pique and Busquet yet to agreed to a paycut and they want a RB.



Registering the players has been tricky, with the Blaugrana being forced to sell 24.5% of Barca Studios to Orpheus Media to raise funds for player registrations (via Mirror).

With the £85 million they garnered from selling a significant portion of Barca Studios, they have registered Lewandowski, Kessie, Raphinha, and Christensen, but Kounde is yet to be officially added.

According to Romano, Barca already have another signing in mind, but it will not take place before the former Sevilla man is registered. Giving the latest on Barca’s transfer plans, Romano tweeted:

“Nothing has changed about Marcos Alonso deal. Full, verbal agreement in place to join Barcelona but it won’t be completed until Jules Koundé is registered. It takes time. Alonso agreed personal terms with Barça four months ago, deal would be valid until June 2025.”

Alonso, whose game time at Chelsea could take a major hit following Marc Cucurella’s addition, has been in west London since August 2016. He has thus far played 212 games for the Blues across competitions, recording 29 goals and 23 assists.

Barcelona might have to offload several players before signing Alonso

As per Romano, Marcos Alonso could only become a Barca player after Kounde is officially registered. Unless the Blaugrana find a way to activate more economic levers, selling players is their best bet to generate funds for Kounde’s registration and Alonso’s purchase.

According to journalist Alfredo Martinez (via Barca Universal), Barca need at least €20 million to register Kounde. Kounde is reportedly on a €9.5 million salary, and considering his amortization is fixed at around €10 million, Barca would need double the amount (€20 million) to register him.

90min @90min_Football Depay has agreed terms on a contract at Serie A giants Juventus. Depay has agreed terms on a contract at Serie A giants Juventus. 📋

Memphis Depay’s imminent move to Juventus could help the Catalans, but there is doubt whether or not it will be enough to help them register the French defender. Successfully offloading Frenkie de Jong, on the other hand, could solve the Kounde crisis as well as give the club enough funds to bring in new players.

