"Fully sold on a move to Arsenal" - Journalist says Gunners are favorites to land Premier League star ahead of Manchester United

Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans looks set to pick Arsenal over Manchester United according to respected journalist Ben Jacobs. The Gunners could win the race for the highly-rated midfielder in the coming weeks as Mikel Arteta looks to finish in the top-four next season.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs revealed that the Belgian midfielder had his eyes set on a move to North London. The journalist said:

“He’s fully sold on a move to Arsenal, so if Manchester United were to bid for Tielemans, they will only get him if Arsenal decide that’s fine, go ahead and take the player. It’s not really a head-to-head.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible



Arsenal still remain the favourites to sign the Belgian Tottenham are now reportedly exploring a move for Youri TielemansArsenal still remain the favourites to sign the Belgian Tottenham are now reportedly exploring a move for Youri Tielemans 👀Arsenal still remain the favourites to sign the Belgian 🇧🇪 https://t.co/pmtZ2iy2l4

“I think that Manchester United’s potential interest in Tielemans, which is still to be stood up, could just catalyse Arsenal to make another bid or may have Arsenal say ‘I’m sorry, but we’re not interested. Go ahead and join Manchester United if you want’.

“But I don’t think that Manchester United can beat Arsenal to Tielemans. It’s not a case of decide between the two.”

The Gooners will be buoyed by the prospect of adding more quality to their midfield with Tielemans. Mikel Arteta will hope to add the former Anderlecht midfielder to his ranks as the Gunners look to continue their rebuild under the Spaniard's guidance.

CJ🖊 @CJAFC12 Arsenal have agreed terms with Youri Tielemans. The player wants the move to the Emirates. Arsenal have agreed terms with Youri Tielemans. The player wants the move to the Emirates. 🚨 Arsenal have agreed terms with Youri Tielemans. The player wants the move to the Emirates. https://t.co/ZhABarsgNk

United fans will, however, hope against hope, considering the current lack of transfer activity from their club. The Red Devils will hope they can complete their approach for Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong and recruit more players this summer.

Gunners and Manchester United get in touch with Paulo Dybala's agent - Reports

Both sides are in the market for a number of key players, and Tielemans isn't the only star they're reportedly set to battle for. With Paulo Dybala's contract at Juventus now at its end, the Gunners and the Red Devils have both made the star a transfer target.

According to a report from FC Inter News, the Argentina international could be headed to Inter Milan this summer, but both parties are yet to agree on a deal. While negotiations remain ongoing between the star's representatives and Inter, both English clubs have reached out to his agent to understand the situation.

Dybala remains a brilliant option, even though recent seasons in Turin saw the 28-year-old stall in front of goal. 14 goals in his last 49 Serie A appearances is certainly subpar for the star, who managed 19 league goals in his first season as a Juventino.

