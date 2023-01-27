“Fundamental for me” – Xavi admits he wants ‘undervalued’ Barcelona star to stay at Camp Nou amid exit rumors

Barcelona manager Xavi has indirectly urged midfielder Sergio Busquets to remain at Camp Nou next season. He has claimed that the discussions have not taken place with the Spaniard and believes it should be a personal decision.

Busquets is heading to the end of his contract this summer and is reportedly a target for various clubs. Al Nassr, who recently signed Cristiano Ronaldo, have set their sights on the midfielder. MLS side Inter Miami CF have also held talks with him.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference today (January 27), the Barcelona manager said he was leaving the decision to the midfielder. He said:

"We haven't talked about his future before, we did it a long time ago. It's a personal decision. He's one of the best pivots in history. Fundamental for me, although he's undervalued. I hope he feels strong to continue but it's up to him."

Busquets, 34, has made 24 appearances for Barcelona across competitions this season.

Xavi wants Barcelona star at the club next season

While Xavi has now left the decision to Busquets, he has previously urged the midfielder to sign a new deal at the club.

He spoke about the importance of the Spaniard and said:

"It is always the same, three or four players are called out when you lose, this is Barcelona, it is normal. When you lose, we are all exposed. For me, Busquets, I wouldn't change a thing. He is still very important, he is key. There will be games that he does not play. But Busi always raises things, he is the captain and part of the team's machinery."

He added:

"We have a very healthy dressing room. Things will end up coming off because I can see how things are working from inside."

When quizzed about Busquets' possible contract situation, Xavi added:

"It ends and that is a reality. We are in October. We'll see how the season goes, the performance, if he's comfortable. That is a personal decision. I decide as the season progressed. We have no natural relief in that position. We had Pjanic and Nico, but they decided to leave."

Busquets has been at Barcelona for his senior career, and still remains a vital part of the starting XI. He has made over 700 appearances for the club, helping them win numerous trophies.

